



The victory of the pro-independence party in the Scottish elections is critical to the campaign for the reunification of Ireland and underlines that British politics is undergoing radical changes, Irish nationalist Shin Payne’s leader said Saturday.

The Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), which pledged to vote for an independent referendum if it came to power, won the Scottish Parliamentary elections on Saturday, but no majority. Read more

Sinn Fein’s leader Mary Lou McDonald said she would jointly lead the transferred government in British-run Northern Ireland and that her political party, Ireland’s main opposition, would watch “very closely” what would happen next in Scotland.

In an interview with Reuters, McDonald’s told Reuters, “The results are significant. I think once again that politics across Britain and Ireland is going through a period of radical change.”

“There will be a border poll (on the reunification of Ireland). There is no doubt. We are faced with timing issues now. (But) of course, the Scotland referendum as well as the Scottish independence will fundamentally make the Constitution fundamentally. Britain will have a very strong influence here in Ireland.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would reject the demand for an independent vote because he supported the Scots staying in the UK in 2014.

Sinn Fein has been urging Northern Ireland to unite with the Republic of Ireland over the years, and it’s been more and more since Britain decided to withdraw from the European Union in 2016 despite a majority vote from Northern Ireland.

The 1998 peace treaty almost ended 30 years of violence between Catholic nationalists seeking reunification in Ireland and Protestant trade unionists seeking to remain in England.

Most polls would fail if the Northern Irish referendum leaving the UK was called today, but high fertility rates among Catholic Irish nationalists could shift the balance of power within a generation. Read more

McDonald’s, who is pressing the Irish government to prepare now to prevent the UK from passing after the referendum, believes that border polls could take place within the next five years, or at the latest by the end of the decade.

In a recent poll suggesting that Sin Pine could be the largest political party in the Northern Irish Parliament for the first time, McDonald’s said next year’s election could be “incredibly important” to Britain’s future.

Yes, it is possible that Sinn Fein will emerge as the largest political party and take the place of the chief minister. It in itself shows once again the reality of change and the impending constitutional change.

