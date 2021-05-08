As US reopens, campuses tighten virus restrictions





BURLINGTON, Vermont (AP) About a year after mask warrants, nasal swabs, and distance education, the atmosphere became tense at the University of Vermont as the school cracked down on social distancing and coverage rules facial in the middle of a peak in the student COVID-19 case.

Students received hundreds of citations for violations such as standing outside another student door or walking unmasked to a hallway toilet, sparking a student-led petition denouncing strict and inhumane living conditions .

You start to feel suffocated like I’m afraid to leave my room, said Patrick Welsh in an interview on campus.

Even as restrictions loosen across much of the United States, colleges and universities have taken new steps to control campus life as the virus spreads through students who are among the last adults in have access to vaccines. Administrators say they had to act urgently to avoid risking an untimely end of semester or sending infected students home and spreading COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the University of Michigan has punished hundreds of students for missing mandatory virus tests by disabling their non-residential building access cards, and Cornell University has announced that students will lose l ” access to campus Wi-Fi, course materials and facilities for missing virus testing. The University of Chicago has locked down dorms for seven days and moved classes online after finding more than 50 cases within days.

The measurements come as administrators assess whether in-person opening ceremonies are feasible, how to get students vaccinated, and whether to make vaccinations a requirement. The onset of warm weather and the relaxation of restrictions outside campus gates pose additional challenges.

After registering 200 cases in the first two weeks of April, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has eliminated in-person meals and barred visitors from staying on campus. While the state governor lifted an exterior mask warrant and doubled the mass assembly limits to allow 100 people inside and 200 people outside, the university worked with forces of the ‘order to try to end off-campus events billed as Aggie-Fest celebrations that target college students. said Todd Simmons, associate vice chancellor for university relations.

What was trying to impose itself on the students were two things. First, let’s not reverse the beginning with some sort of major last-minute surge in COVID infections, and second, don’t take the risk of bringing a COVID infection home, Simmons said.

The historically black university has also pushed students to get vaccinated on campus, he said, bringing in speakers to respond to the reluctance to get vaccinated.

At the University of Vermont, just under 100 students tested positive for the virus during the fall semester. But the numbers rose in the spring, with more than 680 students infected so far this semester. Gary Derr, vice president of operations and public safety, said the fall semester got off to a smoother start as it was warm enough for students to socialize outside.

We came back in the spring and we were stuck inside, he said. Like many campuses, there was no break to look forward to; the university did not want the students to bring the virus back with them.

UVM students are committed to following school rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and violations can result in fines, probation, or suspension for repeated infractions. This spring, six students were suspended and 23, some of whom had been suspended altogether, are banned from campus, only allowed to join distance classes, after the school agreed to review the cases. .

As tulips and daffodils bloom across campus, signs tell students to maintain practices such as social distancing and wearing masks. At the COVID-19 testing center, where students are tested twice a week, the banners read: IT’S ON US and THANKS FOR BEING PART OF YOU.

The warmer weather made it easier to see friends and classmates on campus, the students said, but fears of penalization have taken their toll.

If I go anywhere on campus and I’m wrong, like I’m sitting too close to someone or my mask is under my nose, I could be fined or I could be suspended. It scares you and it’s terrible for your mental health, said Welsh, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts. And I think the UVM administration doesn’t really recognize that; they’re just trying to look good.

When hundreds of young people gathered on a Burlington beach the second weekend in April, student Gary Sinclair of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, saw it as something of a revolt against repression.

We were working really hard to make sure the school stays open so these guys can make some money, Sinclair said, but I think North Beach was a huge, almost a statement to the UVM administration that, you know what? If you’re trying to intimidate us with fear and fines, kick us out, stuff like that, then you all go to the beach and you’re not going to kick us all out.

In late April, Derr announced that UVM infection rates had fallen enough to allow multi-household gatherings of UVM students living on and off campus.

Nicole Hardy said the students did not lose sight of the virus but became unresponsive over time.

I still see people quarantining themselves every week, and I always know that there are people who get sick. … So it’s like there’s still lingering worry, she said. But I would say the overwhelming majority of people prioritize socializing right now.

Thompson reported from Buffalo, NY

