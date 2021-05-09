NASA rocket launch could produce brief, colorful clouds in eastern US skies on Saturday night





ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight, look up to the sky and you might see something out of the ordinary …

A Virginia-based NASA rocket launch is scheduled to take place this Saturday evening (weather permitting), with a mission to explore the transport of energy into space. The launch will take place at 8:02 pm EST at the earliest, and is expected to feature a very brief “light show” across the eastern United States if the skies are clear enough.

Your local forecast HERE.

Weather permitting, NASA is expected to launch a sounding rocket on Saturday night. The rocket will release a plume of barium vapor that will result in two streams of green-purple clouds visible over much of the eastern United States. The sky should be partly cloudy across WNY. pic.twitter.com/tnWGf98Csw

– Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 8, 2021

The mission explored, called the KinETic Scale Energy and Momentum Transport Experiment, or KiNet-X for short, will investigate how energy and momentum are transported between different parts of space that are magnetically connected. .

About the rocket

The rocket used for the research experiment is called Black Brant XII and will release barium vapor that forms two green-purple clouds that should be visible in the sky over western New York for about 30 to 60 seconds. .

Image Courtesy: NASA

Science behind the launch

The barium vapor will be released approximately 9-10 minutes after launch at an altitude of 540-560 miles above the Atlantic Ocean. These vapor clouds will ionize quickly after being exposed to sunlight, giving it the color transition from green to purple.

NASA says, “In latitudes of the Mid-Atlantic region, the field lines are tilted about 45 degrees from the horizontal, so the purple clouds stretch in a tilted orientation and look like more to short trails than to a cloud. The color purple will be much harder to see with the human eye than the green, so look carefully!

The vapor is not expected to be harmful to the environment or the public.

We’re GO for tonight’s launch attempt!

The launch window will open at 8:02 p.m. EDT for 40 minutes. Winds on the ground and aloft are a concern, so the team will be monitoring them throughout today’s count.

Live stream begins at 7:40 p.m. EDT: https://t.co/smUMQQ7FlF pic.twitter.com/weHiBo40hN

– NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) May 8, 2021

The release of this vapor into the Earth’s atmosphere will eventually generate a high density plasma.

Plasma is considered the 4th state of matter (solid, liquid, gas and plasma). The universe is made up of space plasma; a gas so hot that all of its atoms are divided into ions and electrons which can move independently of each other. Since plasma is made up of these electrically charged particles, they often interact and are strongly influenced by electromagnetic fields and forces.

Plasma can be found throughout the solar system, including the solar corona and wind, earth’s magnetospheres, comet tails, and even on the earth’s surface inside nuclear fusion reactors and flames. candles!

Barium is used to study the movement of ions in space and releases the two different green-violet colors depending on whether the particles with which it interacts are charged or neutral. The way barium interacts with the chemical makeup of the atmosphere is similar to the way the aurorae produce their colorful light show across our night sky, so understanding how this energy is transported into space can help us better understand how the energy of the aurora interacts with our own. atmosphere among other unique spatial phenomena.

You can watch the live stream of the NASA launch HERE.

~ Meteorologist Christine Gregory







