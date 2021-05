Spanish Grand Prix 2021: Race start time UK, qualifying results and how do I watch it on TV?

Hamilton won Portugal last weekend, taking his second championship in the campaign, increasing the championship lead by eight points over the Dutch player.

Here’s all the information you need to make adjustments:

When is the Spanish Grand Prix in 2021?

The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 9, 2021 on the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit.

Read more

Practice starts on Friday and qualifies on Saturday.

What time is the Spanish Grand Prix in 2021?

On Sundays, the race will be held at 2pm BST.

AP

How can I view the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix?

TV Channel: The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports main event and F1 channel.

Race application begins on Sunday at 12:30 PM BST.

Live Stream: Subscribers can live stream through the SkyGo website and app.

What really happened?

Lewis Hamilton practiced fastest on Friday, preparing for a weekend where Mercedes drivers could secure a record 100th Formula One Pole position and boost their overall lead.

However, Verstappen, who fell to 9th place in FP2, second fastest in FP1, outpaced Hamilton with the fastest record in his third and final practice session.

Verstappen pushed the Red Bull to a session top lap of 1m17.83s, while Hamilton was 0.23s slower at Mercedes.

Getty Images

Who is in the play?

Louis Hamilton, 7-time world champion, took his 100th pole position in his Formula One career on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver is the first Formula One driver to reach 100 years of pole position.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified in the front row alongside Briton, while Valtteri Bottas took third place at Mercedes.

Overall Qualification Results

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1 min 16.741 sec

2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1: 16.777

3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1: 16.873

4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1: 17.510

5 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1: 17.580

6 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari. 1: 17.620

7 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1: 17.622

8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1: 17.701

9 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1: 18.010

10 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1: 18.147

11 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1: 17.974

12 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1: 17.982

13 Sebastian Vettel (German) Aston Martin 1: 18.079

14 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1: 18.356

15 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1: 19.154

16 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1: 18.556

17 Kimi Raikkonen (pin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1: 18.917

18 Mick Schumacher (German) Haas F1 1: 19.117

19 Nicholas La Tiffie (Can) Williams 1: 19.219

20 Nikita Mazepin (Raf) Haas F1 1: 19.807

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos