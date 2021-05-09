States Denying Covid-19 Vaccine Doses As US Demand Declines | Coronavirus





Declining demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the United States is pushing states across the country to deny all of their dose allocations from the federal government, despite concerted efforts to increase national adoption rates.

The reduction in demand, which is contributing to a growing supply of doses, comes from the fact that nearly 46% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine and about 34% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Last week, Joe Biden announced a plan to deliver at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of the country’s adult population by July 4, a date also announced for a reopening of the full economic and social interaction of America.

But on Saturday, hours before a pre-recorded message from Biden to a Global Citizen Vax Live event, it was reported that nations’ vaccination rates had fallen to 2 million shots per day, a 20% decrease from the previous week.

Vaccination rates are still below the 70-85% of the total population who must be immunized to control the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, Dr.Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said he had abandoned this mystical level of herd immunity, a notion of collective resistance to disease that could arise when around 70% of the population would have been vaccinated.

Reports that many states are asking the Biden administration to send them only a fraction of their allowances are a clear indication of the continued reluctance to vaccines in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin health officials only requested 8% of the 162,680 doses reserved for the state next week. Julie Willems Van Dijk, head of the state’s health department, said demand was softening and vaccinators were cutting existing stocks before ordering more doses.

Iowa health officials have requested 29% of the states award. Kansas officials have asked for 9% because the state has about 647,000 doses on hand; and Illinois officials say the state has five weeks of doses on hand and plans to reduce its demand, also to 9%. Similar patterns were reported by Connecticut 26% and South Carolina, 21%. North Carolina and Washington have reduced their requests by 40%.

But some states maintain full orders, including Maryland and Colorado. New York City is taking all of its quota as the number of daily vaccines administered has fallen by about 40% from a peak in mid-April.

We have the demand to continue to use our offer effectively, said the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio.

The drop in orders comes as the Biden administration announced this week that if states do not order all of their allocated vaccines, the surplus will be sent to other states with higher demand.

The US oversupply comes as countries suffering from worsening Covid infections, including India, or those with little access to vaccine supplies, ask the Biden administration to release vaccine stocks.

European countries on Friday offered a cool response to a US-backed proposal to waive patent rights to coronavirus vaccines.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said the issue of patent sharing was not the issue of the day, and called on Britain and the United States for blocking the export of vaccines and their ingredients to the world, Reuters reported.

In North Carolina, health officials are reportedly considering paying young people to be vaccinated. Photograph: Gerry Broome / AP

At the same time, U.S. disease specialists are considering a possible increase in infections next winter and the possibility that seasonal vaccine boosters will be needed. We want to hope for the best and prepare for the worst, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said in an Instagram interview with actor Jennifer Garner, CNN reported.

We’re doing boosters studies to see if we’ll need them, and it’s six months, a year, two years that we don’t really know, Walensky said. But we want to be prepared for them if we need to.

Preparations for the seasonal booster shots, however, are ahead of health officials and political leaders who immediately focus on the reluctance to vaccinate which turns into an outright refusal.

A Census Bureau investigation found that a quarter of adults in Wyoming said they definitely or probably will not receive the Covid-19 vaccine. In Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky, and Ohio, more than 20% of adults said the same.

In Wyoming, which has become a hotspot of hesitation, only 45% of adults have received at least one dose. Similar rates of vaccine uptake are observed in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. Although the reasons for the reluctance to vaccinate vary widely, it is particularly prevalent among political conservatives and this is reflected in the more hesitant states that support Republicans.

In North Carolina, health officials are said to consider paying younger people to be vaccinated, while West Virginia has offered a $ 100 savings bond for people between 16 and 35 to get the shot. Detroit has also offered to pay people $ 50 for each city resident they sign up and then deliver for a shot.

Dr Joshua Sharfstein, associate dean of Johns Hopkins University, told ABC News he is not desperate for the herd immunity mirage to end. Collective immunity is not necessarily a time when the music is playing and the sun is shining. It’s about how easily the virus spreads in a community, and I think there’s a lot more to be done.

