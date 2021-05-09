British elections sparked Scottish debate and hurt Johnson’s opposition





The war for the future of Scotland began after dramatic British election results completely divided Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party dominated the former heart of the Labor Party in northern England, and in Scotland, political parties pushing for separation from Britain had a historical majority.

This could have allowed Johnson and Scottish Nationalist leader Nikola Ster to become a brutal and long confrontation over whether a new referendum should maintain Scottish independence.

Johnson’s success also put his rival Keir Starmer of the Labor Party at risk for the role of prime minister. On Saturday, the opposition leader tried to regain the party’s dominance by downgrading his deputy in a move that made the situation worse, sparking angry criticism from senior colleagues.

Elections across the UK on Thursday served as a bell for the mood of the country most affected by the epidemic. They consisted of a special vote to elect a new congressman from Hartlepool in support of the town and city mayors, the local council, the Welsh and Scottish parliaments, the London parliament, and Brexit.

Johnson fought off charges of misdemeanor and incompetence in public office, and he got stronger from it. Political debate was dominated by startling claims that he broke the rules for the lavish renovation of his official residence.

But the voters didn’t care.

Even in Scotland, Sturgeon faced frustration ahead of the election. However, while her SNP is completely under-majority, she will claim her own party unprecedented dominance of the Scottish Parliament. England

This competition is likely to define British politics in the years to come. It will bring two of Britain’s most powerful political activists against each other, and will be refreshed by their own electoral success.

Supreme Court

The battle began immediately. Sturgeon has warned that Johnson must go to the Supreme Court to prevent sparking a referendum. In his victory speech, Sturgeon said, “There is absolutely no democratic legitimacy for Boris Johnson or anyone else who wants to block the Scottish people’s right to choose our future.

Johnson convened the rare “normal” of all the leaders of his country to plan a joint plan for recovery from the epidemic and invited Sturgeon to be part of “Team UK”.

The risk of rejecting this offer is that Sturgeon is considered to be refusing central government assistance at a time when recovery is weak, vaccination has not yet been completed, and economic assistance is still desperately needed.

“I enthusiastically believe that the interests of people across the UK, especially the Scots, can do our best when we work together. “This is a British team. I promise again that the British government will cooperate with the Scottish government in this spirit of cooperation.”

Labor pain

Elsewhere, Labor’s Sadiq Khan was reelected as mayor of London, but only after a more intense contest than expected.

Sadiq Khan wins second term as mayor of London after close race

Labor leader Starmer dismissed his deputy Angela Raynor as party chairman and electoral director after disastrous consequences. Starmer has promised to take responsibility, which means that the party’s election machine needs to be changed, one party official explained.

Rayner is likely to take on other roles and will remain as a deputy leader. However, it may not be able to calm the anger of his colleagues at the way Starmer treated her. Rayner’s supporters say she’s a perfect example of the sort of working-class, Northern English community that parties need to reconnect.

Danger lurks for Starmer. Former Cabinet Secretary Andy Burnham, who was reelected as Mayor of Greater Manchester in a landslide, warned the leader that the Labor Party would have to abandon its London-d focus in order to recover. He said that if the party needed him, it would be prepared to stand as a “someday” leader in the future.

Later, when the news that the chairman of the Northern Working Class Party was fired, Burhnam did not hide his disappointment.

— With the help of Emily Ashton, Greg Ritchie, Rodney Jefferson and Charles Capel

