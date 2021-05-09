Deadlock unfolds between Wisconsin and US Navy over badger statue





There is a statuary impasse unfolding between the state of Wisconsin and a branch of the United States military.

The USS Wisconsin is no stranger to conflict. The carrier’s 16-inch guns pounded Japan during World War II, and the battleship sailed into combat during the First Gulf War. But now the ship finds itself in a battle for a badger-sized piece of history.

For more than 30 years, a statue of a badger bearing the state motto has been on display at the State Capitol in Madison.

“It didn’t surprise me at all that this has become quite controversial and that people are quite upset about it,” historian Erika Janick told CBS News’s Kris Van Cleave.

He belongs to the Navy, but since 1988 he has sat outside the governor’s office of the State Capitol where visitors rub their noses for good luck.

“There are generations of people who remember going to the Capitol, touching the badger’s nose; they just have a connection with him. And so it was no surprise that the state didn’t really want to give it back, ”Janick mentioned.

Badgers are a big problem in Wisconsin. In the early days of the state, miners digging in the ground were compared to badgers. He became the state animal, the namesake of the University of Wisconsin football team and its mascot Bucky Badger.

The badger statue was part of the original USS Wisconsin, a battleship that was scrapped after World War I. Then came another USS Wisconsin, built during WWII, the very last battleship the US Navy ever built. And it could soon be the badger’s new home.

The statue was made over a century ago by a Milwaukee sculptor from melted cannonballs taken in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. It was specially designed for the WWI-era USS Wisconsin.

When this ship was scrapped, the Badger moved to the United States Naval Academy before being loaned to the State of Wisconsin for temporary display in 1988 on the same USS Wisconsin which hopes to display the statue soon.

But ask Wisconsin lawmakers, and they find a rare bipartisan agreement on where this badger should burrow.

“Were you surprised by the outcry in Wisconsin?” Van Cleave asked

“A little, yes, a little. But I totally understand that. It’s a source of pride for the Badger State,” said Stephen Kirkland.

He runs the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, home to the USS Wisconsin, now a floating exhibit that welcomes more than 370,000 visitors a year.

“We want to use the statue not only to tell the story of the badger and the statue and the story behind it, but also to tell the story of this battleship and its heritage and its namesake and the state to which it is named after, ”Kirkland said.

The Navy approved the museum’s request to display the statue. They plan to display it prominently in the locker room, a key stopping point for tours.

But at the urging of the Wisconsin congressional delegation, the Naval Academy Museum extended the loan to the state for two more years.

“I can’t imagine where it would be used the most. If you didn’t have Bucky Badger as your mascot, I don’t know if it would be as popular in any other country,” Pocan said.

But the Navy says they don’t make eternal loans, so this badger will likely make their way to floating Wisconsin sooner or later.

“Would you be open to a shared custody arrangement?” Van Cleave asked.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. We want to do this with caution. And with the utmost respect. … You know the old saying, don’t sting the bear. No one’s ever told us, don’t sting the badger. , “Kirkland said.

For now, it’s a dead end.

