Norfolk Broads named fifth most beautiful tourist destination in the UK





According to travel photographers, two Norfolk destinations have been voted the most beautiful in the United States.

The villages of Norfolk Broads and BurnhamMarket have been voted as one of the 25 most beautiful places in England.

With domestic travel back on the table and soon overseas travel appearing on the cards, Enjoy Travel asked some of the country’s top travel photographers to share their favorite places.

Aerial still photo of the lush, green and winding rivers of Norfolk Broads. -Source: Jon Williamson

The top spot was the Georgian spa town of Bath, photographed by Toby Mitchell, followed by Bath, The Yorkshire Dales, Dorset and Devon’s Jurassic Coast and The Lake District.

But getting closer to the top 5 is the famous carefree Norfolk Brose chosen by Holly Farrier.

One of her favorite places is the secluded lodge called The Water Cabin in Nor-folk.

Outing at The Broads. -Source: Lesley Buckley

You can also watch:

In an interview with Enjoy Travel, she said: This waterfront cedar-covered hut is in the heart of Norfolk Broads on the banks of the Riverton River.

The interior has been lovingly restored and the interior is in a minimalist style with all the comforts you need for relaxation. I like the location right above the water of this place but it is also close to many amazing beaches and the promenade of Norfolk.

The quintessential town of Burnham Market is also ranked 25th by London-based photographer KathrynHoleywell.

Burnham Market. -Source: Chris Wood Geograph

The small town along the North Norfolk coast is so charming that it looks like a movie set,” she said of Enjoy Travel. “There are beautiful hotels and restaurants, some deli, and a few shops too.

This place is popular with outsiders and is recently called Chelsea-on-Sea.

It’s not surprising why over a mile of glorious coastline, large green surrounded by flint cottages and dozens of trendy restaurants, wine bars and pubs. Probably one of the most adorable villages in Norfolks.

Burnham Market. -Source: Colin Smith Geograph

Suffolk was another contender for the 8th place.

Food and travel photographer Carolyn Stritch said she loves the picturesque village and walks the beach long with fish and chips.

Burnham Market. -Source: Barry Pullen / newzulu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

