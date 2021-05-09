US futsal national qualifies for FIFA Futsal World Cup with 2-0 win over Dominican Republic





GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (May 7, 2021) The US National Futsal Team returns to the FIFA Futsal World Cup after beating the Dominican Republic 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Futsal Championship on Friday afternoon . Golazos on either side of half-time, Raphael Araujo and Tomas Pondeca, along with strong defenders and goalkeepers, secured one of Concacaf’s four spots for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania and advanced the United States to the tournament semi-finals against Guatemala on Saturday.

This is the United States’ sixth trip to the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the first since 2008. The Reds, Whites and Blues took part in the inaugural tournament in 1989 and also in 1992, 1996 and 2004.

Friday’s victory was the third straight victory for the United States following a tie in the opener, marking the first time the United States have won three consecutive matches at the Concacaf Futsal Championship since the sweep of the phase of groups in 2000.

The United States quickly took the lead after less than two minutes on a cheeky Raphael Araujo goal on another put-out. Luciano Gonzalez scored a corner kick and passed over the top of the arc to Julian Escobar, who passed the ball through two defenders at the back post. Back to goal, Araujo hit with his right heel and back of the ball in front of Dominican Republic goalkeeper Jose Perez for a magnificent first goal. It was the third team to land a corner kick in the last two games.

The Dominican Republic would prove to be a threat throughout, putting the United States on its heels and forcing goalkeeper Diego Moretti to be on top of his game. Still, the United States took the lead in the break and then doubled the lead five minutes into the second half. Tomas Pondeca tried to catch Perez by surprise in a corner, shooting Perez in the face at the near post. The ball came back to Pondeca near the midfield and the 19-year-old went straight to the goal. Attracting Perez on the outside, Pondeca then stepped over the ball to set up his right, leaving the keeper behind before landing a shot for his second goal of the tournament.

From there, it took a collective defensive effort and an exceptional goalkeeper to withstand pressure from the Dominican Republics and preserve the clean sheet, marking the United States’ first shutout since Cuba’s 2-0 loss in the final. of the 2004 tournament.

The other three quarterfinal winners who took World Cup berths were Panama, who beat Canada on penalties 4-3 after the teams drew 1-1, Costa Rica, who beat Suriname 12-1, and Guatemala after beating El Salvador on penalties after a 4-4 game.

The United States advance to the semi-finals – its fifth appearance in the competition’s four finals and the first since 2008 – on Saturday against host Guatemala at 8 p.m. ET, live on TUDN. The teams have met twice in the Concacaf Futsal Championship, with the United States defeating Guatemala in the 1996 semi-final (7-3) and Guatemala edging the United States in the 2008 semi-final (0 -4).

Costa Rica meets Panama in the other semi-final. Everyone’s winner will play for the Concacaf Futsal Championship title on Sunday and the losing teams will meet for third place.

– US National Men’s Futsal Team Match Report –

Game: U.S. National Men’s Futsal Team v Dominican Republic

Date: May 7, 2021

Competition: 2021 Concacaf Futsal Championship

Location: Sports Dome; Guatemala City, Guatemala

Participation: no fans allowed

Kick-off: 2:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. local

Summary of scores: 1 2 F

United States 1 1 2

DOM 0 0 0

USA – Raphael Araujo (Julian Escobar) 18 39 (First Half)

USA – Tomas Pondeca (Eduardo Buenfil) 1422 (second half)

Programming:

United States: 12-Diego Moretti (captain); 3-Raphael Araujo, 5-Julian Escobar, 6-Jeremy Klepal, 14-Luciano Gonzalez

Substitutions: 1-Eduardo Macias, 2-Zach Reget, 4-Alencar Ventura-Junior, 7-Daniel Mattos, 9-Everson Maciel, 10-Ricardo Sobreira, 11-Tomas Pondeca, 13-Eduardo Buenfil

Injured: 8-Guilherme Veiga

Head Coach: Dusan Jakica

DIM: 12-Jose Perez, 4-Granci Moscoso, 6-David Rondon (Capt.), 7-Hector Perez, 9-Marco Gomez

Replacements: 1-Federico Tavarez, 2-Marselle Cestero, 3-Jonathan Jimenez, 5-Ricardo Alvarez, 8-Jose Belliard, 10-Guillermo Lopez, 11-Steven Dominguez, 13-Javier Pepen, 14-Kevin Almosny

Head Coach: Clemente Reinoso

Summary of Misconduct:

USA – Everson Maciel (Attention) 1526 (First Half)

DOM – David Rondon (Attention) 1443 (First half)

DOM – Javier Pepen (Attention) 846 (First half)

DOM – Marselle Cestero (Attention) 1347 (Second half)

USA – Tomas Pondeca (Attention) 041 (Second Half)

DOM – Marco Gomez (Attention) 000 (Second half)

Officials:

1st referee: Yeraldin Araya (CRC)

2nd referee: Diego Lopez (CRC)

3rd referee: Cedeo Morales, Francisco Guillermo (PAN)

Timekeeper: Josue Molina (CRC)

