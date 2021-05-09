New Queen’s speech to better recover from the plague





A new law that will ensure Britain is better and stronger from the epidemic will be released next week at Queens Speech.

In line with the unprecedented global impact of the coronavirus, the government’s new legislative program will focus on supporting national recovery, supporting the NHS, leveling up and spreading opportunities.

This will support jobs, businesses and our economy, while also fulfilling the government’s commitment to creating safer streets and neighborhoods by 2050 for a cleaner and greener UK and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions entirely.

The new measures will build on the progress so far despite the epidemic following the period when the UK became an independent state outside the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The impact of the epidemic on people’s lives is unique in our history.

While our government is still focused on defeating this disease, saving lives and livelihoods, and launching a vaccine, we are determined to look forward to and fulfill the promises made to the British people.

We will not only solve the legacy of the epidemic, but will further unify the country, raise its standard, fight crime, and create opportunities nationwide for businesses and families to build a brighter future.

The opening ceremony of the state legislature on Tuesday is after 44 bills were passed at the last parliamentary meeting, including the legal framework to help sign new trade agreements around the world and the power to restore control over borders.

Many bills are carried over to complete the pass in the next session. This includes environmental legislation that sets legally binding environmental targets and strengthens the UK’s climate change leadership when hosting the International COP26 Summit in Glasgow later this year.

Laws that protect the public, assist the police, and deliver declarations to reduce crime will also come back. Police, crime, sentencing and court bills are going to overhaul the sentence to keep serious sexual assault offenders in jail for longer.

The bill will also double the maximum sentence for assaulting people in emergency services who worked day and night to keep us safe during the pandemic, speeding justice, modernizing courts, and improving bail to build confidence in the criminal justice system. Will be stacked. Protect vulnerable victims and witnesses.

To address knife crime and youth violence, the bill will give police new powers to deter and search those convicted of knife and assault weapon crimes. Police, local authorities and other agencies also have a new legal obligation to cooperate to address the root causes of serious violence and to intervene early to ensure that these crimes do not happen in the first place.

These changes follow the new counter-terrorism and sentencing laws that end the possibility of early release for people convicted of serious terrorist crimes, as well as the delivery of domestic violence laws that will change our response and provide all forms of protection. abuse.

Together, these are examples of the government’s commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the British people prior to the epidemic.

The government agenda, which will be released next week at Queens Speech, will continue to reflect our ambition to build a better environment as well as fight COVID-19 and recover from its effects.

