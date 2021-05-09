US, Europe on high alert with latest impact of uncontrollable Chinese rocket forecast





The latest forecast from the Aerospace Corporation is for the rocket to re-enter at around 11:26 p.m. ET tonight. It is possible that the rocket will return +/- 2 hours at any time along the yellow and blue lines on the map. Image: Aerospace Corporation

Officials in the United States and Europe are on alert for the potential impact of an uncontrollable Chinese rocket tonight.The aerospace company has reduced the area under the rocket’s path, with possible impacts across the east or the Southeastern United States, North and East Africa, the Middle East or parts of Europe, including Spain and Italy. For now, the aerospace company believes the most likely point of atmospheric re-entry will be in the Atlantic Ocean midway between the United States and Europe, but warns their outlook could be staggered by thousands of miles. .

A huge, uncontrollable rocket launched by China on April 29 continues to tumble toward Earth at 17,300 mph and it could take an hour or two for the 23-ton rocket, or whatever is left, to reach Earth’s surface. after re – enter the atmosphere. Experts still don’t know where it will go and likely won’t do so until an hour or two before impact. China, the White House and the Pentagon have all commented on the situation.

China launched the giant rocket on April 29 from Hainan Island. Image: CCTV

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry and deputy director of the Information Department of the Foreign Ministry, said that as a matter of principle, I would like to reiterate that China is always committed to peaceful use of outer space and promotes international cooperation. in this regard. China stands ready to work with all parties concerned to combine their efforts for the peaceful use of outer space and safeguarding the security of outer space.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters yesterday that the United States has no plan to bring down the rocket, adding that it hopes the rocket will land in a place where it will not harm anyone.

The United States is committed to addressing the risks of increasing congestion from space debris and increasing activity in space and we want to work with the international community to promote responsible space leadership and behavior, the secretary said. White House press officer Jen Psaki at a press briefing Wednesday.

Psaki said that if damage occurs from the debris from the 5B Long March, the White House will consult with the US SpaceCommand and the Department of Defense for advice. But she did not specify what would happen next.

At this point, we’re certainly tracking its location via US SpaceCommand, Psaki said. Hopefully that’s not the outcome we’re working on.

In the 1970s, the United Nations negotiated an agreement between member countries that makes a launching State liable for compensation for damage caused by its space objects on the Earth’s surface or to aircraft; it also makes the launching State liable for damage due to its defects in space.

Even though it looked like a fireball, it was debris from a SpaceX rocket that lit up the Seattle night sky weeks ago. If the Chinese rocket breaks on re-entry, it could also look like this in the night sky. Image: Alex Mercado

The US Department of Defense said in a statement that the US Space Command was tracking the location of rockets in space, and the 18th Space Control Squadron in California was specifically tasked with tracking the out-of-control rocket.

All debris can pose potential threats to the safety of spaceflight and the space domain, the Pentagon said.

The 18th Space Control Squadron is based at VandenbergAir Force Base, which is slated to be renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base in the coming weeks. The squadron is responsible for providing 24/7 support to the space surveillance network, maintaining the space catalog, and managing the United States Space Commands’ space situational awareness sharing program to the United States, to governments foreigners and business entities.

The aerospace company is an entity that follows the rocket out of control. Last year, Aerospace Corporation followed the fall of the rocket, providing updates to its forecast until the time of impact. In March 2018, Aerospace also followed the fall of a Chinese space station which eventually crashed into the ocean. The aerospace company performs objective technical analysis and evaluations for a variety of government, civilian and commercial clients; it is an independent non-profit company operating in the space industry.

