Im a Celebrity theme park to open in UK this year

New themed attractions based on celebrity popularity… Get Me Out of Here!

The TV show is scheduled to open in the UK this year.

To be located at the Lowry Outlet Mall in Salford, Greater Manchester, I’m A Celebrity… The Jungle Challenge Indoor Park will be marketed as a “multi-sensory adrenaline adventure”.

Depending on the format of the TV show by collecting gold stars, visitors can compete to become “The King or Queen of the Jungle”.

Stars can be earned by participating in 90-minute challenges such as Zipper Wire, Climbing Wall, Maze and Parachute Fall.

The areas within the indoor attraction are themed after the TV show’s iconic challenge areas, including Main Camp, Crock Creek, and Snake Rock.

This attraction is being developed by the broadcaster ITV, which owns the rights to the broadcast.

I’m a celebrity…The Jungle Challenge was first announced in 2019, but its release was delayed due to the epidemic.

A spokesman told Attraction Management: “The Jungle Challenge team is working hard to prepare the attraction for its opening in 2021, but we have to accommodate the problems caused by COVID-19.

“It will be a perfect day for all families. Campmates will embark on an adventure into a specially crafted jungle where they will have to navigate through a series of obstacles and challenges.

“Then they can confront their fears, test their nerves and agility, and collect as many stars as possible for a chance to become the king or queen of the jungle!”

After the challenge, you can visit the themed’Tree Top Studio’ gift shop.

I’m A Celebrity… The Jungle Challenge is added to a variety of themed attractions featuring ITV shows, and was developed as part of the “More Than TV” strategy.

Others include the Emmerdale Village Tour, Coronation Street The Tour, and Ninja Warrior UK.

