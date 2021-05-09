Cole Hammer leads USA 7-5 to Walker Cup lead at Seminole





JUNO BEACH, Fla – Cole Hammer and Ricky Castillo each won two games on Saturday in the Walker Cup, and the United States took a 7-5 lead on the final day to claim their fifth straight home victory.

“Lots of ups and downs,” said US captain Nathaniel Crosby. “It’s just amazing that we are playing this game with everything that happened to us last week.”

Hammer teamed up with Davis Thompson in the morning to win a four-man game so wild that only three holes were halved in a 1-up win, then he beat John Murphy 3 and 1 in the singles match. anchor to a tough, windblown match. Seminole golf course.

“You know what, at the end of the day, golf is pretty tough, and you can’t play perfect golf all day,” Hammer said. “I had a good start, got to 5 and felt like I was rolling at that point. Next thing you know I bogey on 10 and he’s kinda back Luckily I was able to do a nice 10-by-15 birdie that really set up my last two holes and had a good round-trip on 17. “

Castillo beat Ben Schmidt 5 and 3 in the most lopsided game of the day.

Mark Power won both of his matches for GB&I, beating Thompson 3-2 in the afternoon singles, and teaming up with Murphy in the morning for a 1-game win over Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat.

Eckroat delivered a pivotal point in the afternoon which secured the lead of the Americans.

He was 2 to 12 holes on Angus Flanagan when the Englishman won three consecutive holes including birdies in the 14th and 15th, both par 5. Eckroat square the match with a par on 16th and regained the lead. when Flanagan ran into trouble on the par 3 17th along the Atlantic and made a 6.

They cut in half the 18th with leaves for another American point.

The Americans last won at Royal Liverpool and are looking to hand captain Nathaniel Crosby a second straight win. GB&I won the last victory in America in 2001 at Ocean Forest, along the south coast of Georgia. The teams will again play four foursomes and 10 singles matches on Sunday.

The USGA and R&A have agreed to change the rules due to the stomach virus – COVID-19 has been ruled out as a cause by testing – allowing teams to use surrogates provided it is for a player too sick to compete.

Mac Meissner, a substitute, joined Castillo going from 1 to 1 with birdies on the 14th and 15th holes and going for a two-man victory. In the anchor foursome match, GB&I substitute Jake Bolton joined Flanagan to win the 17th hole with a par in a 1-up victory.

British amateur champion Joe Long and American amateur champion Tyler Strafaci ended up missing both matches on Saturday trying to recover. Golf Channel reported that Strafaci was given fluids before leaving the course for treatment in hospital.

“Without COVID we wouldn’t be here with two substitutes, and we were able to play one this morning because three guys got sick yesterday,” Crosby said.

All foursome matches were played on the 18th hole in the morning, with each team winning two matches.

