Johnson pledges to save UK health care in crisis after Covid





The UK’s National Health Department said the government will announce this week as the pandemic disappears, with 4.7 million people waiting for treatment and requiring significant spending and reforms to survive.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge to address an unprecedented backlog problem that is expected to worsen as more patients delay treatment.

According to officials, massive spending promises totaling £400 billion ($560 billion) during the pandemic have put strict limits on future public spending, but Johnson will make it clear that health care will need more funding over the next few years. Will.

The NHS reforms will be at the center of the government’s legislative agenda next year when Queen Elizabeth II drafts the law as she holds Parliament at an ancient ceremony held in Westminster on May 11th.

Johnson’s decision to prioritize funding for the NHS represents an additional attempt to conquer the political territory previously owned by the Labor Party, which established the service immediately after World War II.

Johnson and Dr. Nikki Kanani, Primary Care Medical Officer at NHS England, provides the latest information on the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out in London on April 20th.

Photographer: Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images

His Conservatives were fresh from the results of a series of elections that swept victoriously in areas that were the strongholds of the Labor Party, including Hartlepool, the northeastern city of England, and Hartlepool. Tories believes their success is due to ending their divorce from the UK and the European Union and managing one of the fastest Covid vaccine releases in the world.

Labor in chaos after party chairman fired: UK election update

The Queen’s speech will also present the government’s plans to redefine Britain’s state subsidy system, and there are now no European Union rules of state assistance. We will focus on recovery after the UK suffered the worst recession in 300 years and recorded the highest death toll in the world.

Actions on the government agenda will include plans to support jobs and businesses while providing net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 and addressing inequality and crime.

In an email statement, Johnson said, “The impact of the pandemic on people’s lives is unique in our history. “We will not only solve the legacy of the epidemic, but we will further unify and level up the nation.”

