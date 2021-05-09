In Rachael Rollins, A Potential Reformist for the United States. But a loss for Suffolk?





She’s made progress and done remarkable things, but she didn’t quite have time to complete her program, said Daniel Medwed, a law professor at the University of the Northeast who has argued for some. of the same reforms that Rollins promulgated and defended.

Shed leaves big shoes to fill, he said.

Rollinss’ appointment is not guaranteed, although it would be in the final stages of a federal scrutiny process. If nominated and confirmed by the Senate, she would join a Justice Department headed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, which has prioritized the enforcement of civil rights, police reform, combating the domestic terrorism, including white supremacy, and the fight against gun violence, all causes Rollins’ likewise. kissed.

Three years ago, Rollins was a political newcomer, having briefly worked as a federal prosecutor, primarily in the civil division, then as general counsel for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Massachusetts Port Authority. Then in 2018, she became the first black woman elected Suffolk District Attorney and pledged not to prosecute 15 low-level crimes, ranging from shoplifting to resistance to arrest and possession. with the intention of distributing drugs.

Upon her inauguration, Senator Edward Markey, who can make recommendations to the state federal attorney, called her a warrior for justice and a leader who would help lead a revolution.

Rachael recognizes that our current justice system is facing a toll, Markey said at the time.

His efforts sparked negative reactions from some judges, police and prosecutors from the start. But in the years that followed, his message began to resonate. In March, an independent study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the practice of not prosecuting low-level crimes in Suffolk County was successful in removing non-violent offenders from the criminal justice system; accused whose misdemeanor charges were dropped prior to charge were 58% less likely to return to the criminal justice system for a subsequent offense within the next two years, and were more likely to avoid charges for crimes serious violence, only if prosecutors had continued to press minor charges.

Only 24 percent returned to court for another offense within two years, compared to 57 percent of defendants whose misdemeanor charges were prosecuted.

Rollins saw the data as validation of his reforms.

And over the past two years, she has taken further steps to keep her promise: She has been proactive in dismissing cases related to drug testing scandals at two state-run drug labs and has commissioned a summit. to craft a response to management misdeeds at the Hinton Lab state. She has proven willing to dismiss charges in high-profile cases in which the integrity of the original prosecution was in question, including the dismissal of gun charges in the case of Sean Ellis, who was recently released from prison after a murder conviction tainted with police corruption nearly three decades ago

Her difficult reforms have often put her at odds with police commanders and other district attorneys across the state, as well as public safety officials in the Bakers administration, who argue their job should be the law enforcement, not as advocates for social justice. They argued that the Rollins approach would only encourage criminal offenders. In every dispute, and often in blunt terms, she defers to the reform mandate that Suffolk County voters demanded when they elected her.

Reform supporters see it as a pivotal moment for effecting change, amid a historic national toll of police abuse that escalated after George Floyd’s murder by police in previous years in Minneapolis. Last month, police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd, for kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes. Federal authorities last week charged him and three other officers with civil rights violations linked to Floyds’ death.

Rollins’ election was seen as part of a movement of reformist prosecutors in Massachusetts and across the country calling for greater accountability in law enforcement and more alternatives to incarceration. Police reform has dominated discussions at Beacon Hill and will play a central role in the Bostons mayoral race.

A spokesperson for Rollins would not comment for this article, but said the district attorney acknowledged that she was being considered for the post of U.S. attorney and called it an incredible honor to even be in the running for the post.

Andrea Cabral, former secretary of state for public safety and Suffolk County Sheriff, said Rollins had used the chair in the District Attorneys Office to reform himself from within, as voters acknowledged that the work of a county attorney is where the rubber meets the road. This work, and the open discussion on the reform, will be more limited in the institution of the Department of Justice, she said, where American lawyers are appointed by the president and where the agenda is mainly set. in Washington, DC.

As elected [prosecutor], there is more freedom to take risks, to say what you want to say and take a stand on an issue, she said. The only people you answer are the voters.

As an American lawyer, Rollins would still have a say in setting the state’s agenda for federal law enforcement. His predecessor, Andrew Lelling, followed the doctrine of the Trump administration and focused heavily on immigration fraud cases and prosecutions of street gangs and drug traffickers. But Lelling has also made headlines and brought high-profile white-collar cases, such as the varsity blues lawsuit against parents who bought their children’s acceptance to top universities, as well as the arraignment. from former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, which is currently underway. corruption trial.

Lelling also pursued corruption within the state police, and brought the only federal civil rights case under the Trump administration against a police agency, when he released a report finding systemic abuses in the government. Springfield Police Department. One of the other shortlisted finalists for the post of U.S. lawyer, Jennifer Serafyn, currently head of the civil rights unit at the U.S. Attorneys Office, led the Springfield investigation. The other finalist is Deepika Bains Shukla, who heads the US Lawyers Office in Springfield.

Robert Fisher, of Nixon Peabody and a former federal prosecutor who briefly worked with Rollins in the U.S. Attorneys Office, said she was familiar with the inner workings of the office and the limitations it might face.

You can certainly put your mark on [the work]you can tailor your policies to where you are, but you are not entirely responsible as a US lawyer, he said. There’s still the attorney general, the president, the bureaucrats in Washington. The responsibility doesn’t necessarily end with you.

Fisher said, however, that Rollins has been able to use her position to make her social justice policies key talking points in criminal justice reform, and that she will also be able to incorporate these. talking points in the federal discussion.

I think she’s done a lot to get it on the front page of the news, for people to talk about it and think about it, he said. I think he’s taller than anyone, but she did everything she could to lend her voice to him, with her platform.

Fisher also worked as a district attorney with Daniel Mulhern, who is Rollins’ first assistant, and her handpicked recommendation as her successor if she gets the federal job. Although Baker has the power to appoint an interim district attorney until the 2022 election, Rollins argued privately for Mulhern and noted in a recent exchange on Twitter that former district attorneys who had stepped down were able to name their successor.

Fisher said Mulhern had experience as a trial prosecutor and also in community and social justice work, and that he had close ties to local police and state police, which l ‘would help bring law enforcement closer to Rollins’ more progressive policies.

It will be difficult for someone to recreate Rachael Rollins. You have to bring your own vision to it, he said. Hell adapts vision to the way he sees it, he knows how to do the job. He knows the needs of the community. But as long as Rachaels’ policies work, hell keeps them.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, who works closely with Rollins and has been elected with a similar social justice platform, backed Rollinss’ appointment to the federal post in a January letter to Markey and the Senator Elizabeth Warren, claiming that Rollins had a backbone of steel to carry out. their common vision. She said the reform movement had taken hold in Massachusetts and Rollins could take the message to the federal level.

It is a position where she can have a major positive influence on reform, policing, prosecution reform here in the Commonwealth but also at the federal level, she said. To have a voice like Rachaels in the Department of Justice, there is no greater opportunity for criminal justice reform than this.

She envisions Rollins enforcing federal law to target civil rights cases and white supremacy extremism and terrorism, police corruption and abuse, and the drug trade focusing more on supply than Requirement.

If Rollins is nominated, she urged Baker to name a successor who will take over the mantle left by Rachael Rollins, along with the message to voters and the promises she made before being elected.

It’s part of a movement; it’s not just an election. And you can see that happening in communities across the country, she said. It is not an anomaly, or a one-time event, it is part of a moment and its legacy will continue.

Milton J. Valencia can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.

