Before Harris Meeting, Mexican President Blames United States | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV





MEXICO CITY (AP) Just before an online meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador very publicly accused the US government of violating Mexican sovereignty.

The question apparently did not arise during the meeting with Harris: this is not on the agenda and it is not our intention to create a bad atmosphere, ”Lpez Obrador said ahead of the talks.

The meeting itself part made public focused on immigration, a key issue in US-Mexico relations with trade, border security and the pandemic.

We will help with immigration, Lpez Obrador told Harris. You can count on us.

But as Mexico faces key congressional and state elections on June 6, the nationalist president spent much of his press conference earlier today expressing outrage over a funding decision. from the US Agency for International Development.

It was an interventionist act that violated our sovereignty, said Lpez Obrador, who added that Mexico had filed a diplomatic note with the US embassy.

Less than two hours later, it was all smiles and compliments when Lpez Obrador and Harris met at least in the public prelude to the closed-door meeting, which precedes an actual scheduled visit from Harris on June 8.

Lpez Obrador praised US President Joe Biden for giving Harris the responsibility of finding ways to tackle the root causes of migration, and he said he planned to resubmit a proposal he had. presented last month at the Biden Climate Summit.

The Mexican president wants the United States to fund a major expansion of one of its flagship programs, Planting Life, which provides cash payments to farmers who plant certain fruit and forest trees. The goal has been to help keep Mexicans in their rural communities.

Mexico also proposed it to help Central America. The most difficult part of Lpez Obrador’s speech is that the United States is granting six-month work visas, and possibly citizenship, to those who participate in the program.

The Biden administration, like the Trump and Obama administrations before it, has been overwhelmed by the number of migrant children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border and has turned to Mexico for help to slow down transit through its territory.

Most migrants come from Central America, although the number of Mexican migrants has also increased. Harris is also due to travel to Guatemala on June 7.

We have agreed to work together to forge a strategic partnership to tackle the root causes of migration, boost economic development and expand security cooperation, Harris wrote on Twitter later on Friday.

After then-President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on imports from Mexico in 2019, Lpez Obrador deployed the newly formed National Guard to intercept migrants heading north.

Criticism that Mexico applied US immigration policy to its own southern border did not appear to affect Lpez Obrador’s popularity in his country. He said on Friday he agreed with the Biden administration’s approach.

Speaking to his domestic audience earlier, Lpez Obrador answered questions from a reporter at online news magazine Contralinea about his report on US funding for anti-corruption organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity.

The organization has released reports criticizing some of Lpez Obradors’ major initiatives, including the cancellation of a partially constructed Mexico City airport and the construction of a tourist train around the Yucatan Peninsula.

In the diplomatic note shown by Lpez Obrador on Friday, Mexico assures that it respects the role of civil society organizations and shares an interest in eliminating corruption, but said those linked to the group have been explicit in their political activism against the Mexican government.

The note, dated Thursday, asked the United States Embassy to confirm financial support from the United States Agency for International Development and, if appropriate, to suspend it. USAID often supports civil society groups, usually related to human rights or democracy promotion, in many countries. In some countries, these groups sometimes clash with local governments.

In 2013, then-Bolivian President Evo Morales kicked USAID out of his country, alleging it was working to undermine his government.

The anti-corruption organization said via Twitter on Thursday that the complaints showed a serious misunderstanding about international cooperation. We reiterate the absolute legality of our work, he said, rejecting any suggestion of interventionism and asking that what he was saying had become constant attacks by the government to stop it.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said on Friday: As the vice president said today, Mexico is our closest neighbor. We not only share a border but the values ​​of dignity and respect. We have built a productive partnership to tackle the root causes of insecurity, and this partnership has never been more important.

