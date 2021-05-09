



This week’s war with France is still one of the few policies that can benefit from genuine cross-party support. Brexiters are, above all, happy because they want an armed clash with a blunt frog. The rest of the people are always happy because the Brexiters wanted an armed conflict with a delightful frog and longed to prove right in the lost cause.

Besides getting money from the government for not working, it is difficult to think of another idea that in recent years everyone has gathered with such enthusiasm. In tough times we have to be grateful for this momentary explosion of unity.

I’m as excited about the conflict as the next one unless he lives on the Isle of Wight, but those who lead may not have thought of its implications. Because the only winner is France. Surrender-In all the stories of the monkey, the history could not be clearer. When we beat France, in the Napoleonic Wars or the Seven Years War, we did so with the help of Germany. Whenever we try to go alone, we have to run home with a blunt little bulldog tail between our legs like the Hundred Years’ War, the 1778’s War, and the Norman Conquest. I don’t know if Mrs Merkel feels itchy for scraps.

There will be an initial basis for hope. The SAS, led by Dominic Raab with full kits and shin pads, will parachute and confiscate our ancestral liquor storehouses across the channel. Calais’ burger will be the forced les burgers Anglais. They were so rude in the 90s.

Does not last. In time, the Foreign Legion marches through Oxford Street, and the general loos the Mr Bean DVD and Oasis albums from HMV’s cigarette wreckage. Rowan Atkinson is eventually flushed out of his bunker, Saddam style and has to perform Bean skits for 20 hours a day. The Queen will be exiled to Balmoral in Scotland’s newly independent Gasin State, and will be replaced by Arsne Wenger, the puppet conversion leader. As he enters his new quarters on Downing Street, Mark Long sadly shakes his head at the depraved luxury that led to such wallpaper.

Rowan Atkinson is forced to get out of his bunker and perform Bean skits for 20 hours a day. Photo: Matthew Fearn/PA

Im from a family of 1066 blow-ins collided. Are you happy to be defeated in the war with France? It’s hard to say. As their custom, our new leader will strip all the open spaces of every grass and replace them with strange pink pebbles that they are so clinging to. Eton retains the name but will take on a new role as Ecole Technocratique Nationale.

No longer able to define ourselves in patriotic opposition to the French nations, our holiday city will have a catastrophic impact on home prices and be devastated. Marmite and Baked Bean Factory are blown up. Rather than a Byzantine dance of conspiracy and interviews, the next series Line of Duty will be 6 hours of horny students beaten by the police. Now that Daft Punk is disbanded, there will be no one to make Glastonbury’s headlines. Coffee becomes undrinkable and, oddly enough, you can even drink tea.

Not all bad. France is sometimes described as a paradise in which people who think they live in hell live, as opposed to Surrey. There is an advantage. Cooked breakfast is prohibited and replaced with room temperature breakfast, lunch is a must. Pret a Manger will be caught by the state and simply renamed Ready to Eat and will fall to the ground to encourage others. A canned confit duck no longer needs to be smuggled into the boot of a family car, but can be used by any news agent instead.

There will be wine everywhere except McDonalds with beer. Prices for Greggs Sausage Rolls are state limited. It costs money to drive on the highway, but you will all be unbelievable.

Instead of our politicians scolding for extramarital falsehood, we will praise them and rebuke anyone who makes the mistake of marrying a lover. It is impossible to get a job, but it is impossible to get fired. Everyone works less, but inexplicably becomes more productive. All of them retire at age 62, except for train drivers who retire at age 52. All parents have access to affordable child care services. There are some countries with striking songs.

If you lose the war with France, Britain will be the winner.

