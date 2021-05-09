US Navy sailor surprises sister after high school graduation in Knoxville





KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE) – Thousands of students across the state are celebrating their graduation ceremony this weekend, but a high school student got the surprise of his life when an unexpected guest showed up early.

Graduation is a special day for older people like JaKiah George.

“I am so excited to graduate,” she said. “I am so ready to continue my new trip to the University of Memphis. Go Tigers.

George has been waiting for the end of his senior year for a long time as his graduation from Knoxville Christian School marks a new beginning.

As she sits during the opening ceremony, she doesn’t know who is looking at her – her brother.

Jawan George is in the United States Navy. He’s been gone a year and a half, stationed on an aircraft carrier in Norfolk, Virginia.

“It was very emotional that he chose to join the Navy,” said their mother LaQuanda Brabson.

Jawan has only seen his sister and the rest of her family through video calls so far.

“In fact, he agreed to leave the day before,” Brabson explained. “So just in time he was approved for leave.”

Jawan snuck into the back of the room to surprise her sister as her name was called out on stage.

JaKiah was shocked to see her brother,

“I just wanted to run and hug him.

Jakiah added, “I was just trying to hold back my tears because I didn’t want everyone to see me cry up there. So, I was very excited.

After the ceremony, JaKiah ran to his brother to give him a hug. It was an unforgettable moment for the whole family.

“He was gone, it was really emotional for me,” said Brabson. “Him being here, it’s just amazing that I could give him a hug and the first thing I did when he walked through the door was give him a really big hug.”

Jawan adds, “It’s just a blessing to be able to go out and surprise her. I’m really happy to be here with her.

Like graduation, this reunion was another time JaKiah and her brother Jawan had long awaited.

“I’m very happy to see his graduation,” Jawan said. “It’s a great accomplishment. I’m just really happy right now.

Jawan George will be in town spending time with his family for a week. Not only do they have their diploma to celebrate, but also a few family birthdays.

JaKiah George will be attending the University of Memphis in the fall to study psychology.

