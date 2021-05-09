Explainer – Will Closure of the Colonial Pipeline Drive Up Prices at the US Pump? | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Devika Krishna Kumar

NEW YORK (Reuters) America’s largest gas pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline, was shut down on Friday after a cyberattack, raising concerns that gasoline and diesel prices spike ahead of peak summer driving season if the blackout does not end soon.

WHAT IS COLONIAL PIPELINE?

The 5,500-mile system connects Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey, and transports more than 2.5 million barrels of fuel every day. That’s about 45% of all fuel consumed on the heavily populated East Coast of the United States.

ARE GAS PRICES AT THE PUMP?

Prices at the pump are unlikely to rise unless the outage lasts longer than three days, experts say. But if it ends up being a long-term shutdown, the impact could be significant given the size of the line.

The challenges of shutting down the Colonial pipeline would only develop after a few days of outage, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He warned drivers against panic buying. What could make a temporary pipeline shutdown worse is if Americans are wrongly worried about shortages, he said.

The American Automobile Association said the shutdown can have a big impact if it’s extended.

WHAT ARE THE MOST VULNERABLE AREAS?

DeHaan said if pump prices rise, the first impacts are likely to be felt in the Southeastern United States, an area that relies heavily on the pipeline network for its supply.

In the past, prolonged shutdowns of the colonial system have caused gas prices to soar there. In Georgia, for example, gasoline rose more than 30 cents per gallon following a leak in 2016 that required the line shut down for more than 10 days.

The rest of the densely populated east coast of the United States has access to foreign supplies typically shipped from Europe in the event of a supply disruption. But relying on these can often lead to price increases at the pump, as overseas shipments are generally more expensive than domestic supplies.

WILL AIR TRAVEL BE IMPACT?

The line also supplies jet fuel to major airports in the United States and an extended outage could result in air traffic disruptions, if supply disruptions become severe.

The pipeline also supplies fuel to the US military through bases in the area it covers.

ARE THERE ANY ALTERNATIVES?

The Plantation pipeline, operated by Kinder Morgan Inc, is smaller but serves some of the same areas as Colonial.

Plantation is capable of supplying approximately 720,000 bpd of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and biodiesel through its approximately 3,180 mile pipeline system, which originates in Louisiana and terminates in the Washington area, DC.

Along the way, it serves various metropolitan areas including Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and the Washington, DC area.

Transporting fuel from the Gulf Coast refining center by boat can be prohibitive, as domestic shipments must be made on tankers built and operated by US companies and crews under the Jones Act.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

