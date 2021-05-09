United States Turns into Pandemic, Says White House COVID Coordinator





Large vaccination site is shown as people with pre-existing health conditions gain access to vaccination during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Inglewood, California, United States on March 15, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake

The United States is on the verge of bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control and health officials are focused on the next challenge: Getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator said on Sunday. , Jeff Zients.

“I would say we’re turning the corner,” Zients said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union”.

Zients said about 58% of U.S. adults have received at least one vaccine against the coronavirus. The task now is to continue building confidence in vaccines and getting enough Americans vaccinated to mitigate the spread of the virus and its variants, he said.

U.S. health officials aim to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of American adults having at least one shot by July 4, U.S. Independence Day.

Zients said that reaching this goal could help the country achieve a sustained low level of infection.

About 46% of all Americans have received at least one vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Graph on global vaccinations)

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a further rise in coronavirus infections would be unlikely if Biden’s target is met or exceeded.

“The higher the proportion of the population vaccinated, the less likely it is that in a season like the coming fall or winter you will see a significant increase,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“That’s why vaccinations are so important. It’s the wild card we have now that we didn’t have last fall or last winter.”

Zients has championed the CDC’s latest masking guidelines, which recommends that fully vaccinated people always wear masks during crowded outdoor events or when going indoors to public places with other people who are may not be vaccinated.

Some health experts have questioned whether the CDC’s guidelines are too strict and that removing the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people could encourage confidence in vaccines. This decision would not, however, protect unvaccinated people from contracting the virus by a carrier who has been vaccinated.

The CDC guidelines will over time allow more people to remove their masks, Zients said, while acknowledging the mask fatigue of Americans.

“We’re getting there,” Zients said. “And the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter. Let’s keep our guards.”

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

