US seeks to challenge China over rare earth elements, key ingredients in Biden’s energy plan





USA Rare Earth CEO on China Manufacturing Threat

President Biden’s agenda for a clean energy future requires a growing demand for rare earth elements, the essential materials for many high-tech items, including green energy products like electric vehicles and wind turbines.

But China’s near-monopoly on materials could be the biggest challenge for Biden’s plans.

“China occupies 80% of production, and their internal demands exceed their supply,” Defense Metal CEO Craig Taylor told FOX Business on Thursday. “It leaves the West really behind if we don’t come together and start funding these projects.”

China has invested at least $ 60 billion to support its electric vehicle industry, CNBC reported in March. And US electric vehicle giant Tesla built its first overseas plant near Shanghai in 2020 to gain a foothold in the Asian market.

Booming domestic demand will soon make China a net importer of materials, leaving the United States and other countries with a shortage of rare earth elements.

From television screens to computer chips, modern life is full of high-tech products made from rare earth elements. They are also essential in military equipment such as jet engines, missile guidance systems, radars, etc.

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements. Among them, neodymium and praseodymium are the most sought after elements, as they are essential in engines, medical devices, electronics and wind turbines.

To secure crucial strategic materials, the United States began to restore its rare earth supply chain under the Trump administration. The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Energy have contracted companies to produce rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Sixty miles west of Las Vegas, Mountain Pass in San Bernardino, California, is the only rare earth mine in the United States. It is owned by MP Materials.

Last year, it produced more than 38,500 metric tonnes of rare earths, accounting for more than 15% of global production, according to the US Geological Survey.

MP Materials SVP Matt Sloustcher told FOX Business that the company plans to restart refining of separated rare earth oxides in 2022, and possibly restore the entire supply chain to manufacture magnets in the United States.

Rare earth elements are relatively abundant, but their low exploitable concentrations make extraction and refining processes difficult – often raising environmental concerns.

Extraction and refining of rare earth elements is also expensive and toxic. The purification process creates radioactive waste and other harmful byproducts.

To dominate global rare earth production, China allows companies to operate without strictly enforced environmental restrictions, thereby reducing production costs below those of responsible operations.

Sloustcher explained that Mountain Pass has one of the largest and richest rare earth deposits in the world, with a rare earth content of 7%, compared to 0.1% to 4% for most deposits. This gives MP Materials a natural advantage to compete globally while meeting high environmental standards.

“We occupy a low cost position in the world,” Sloustcher said. “And we believe we have the highest environmental standards in the world.”

