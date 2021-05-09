American workers continue their fight against unionization, but will Amazon win? | American unions





Following a failed attempt to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, workers continue to fight to form and lead unions within the tech giant on multiple fronts.

At another Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, workers have launched a new organizing drive, while airline pilots working for Amazon are still in the midst of a five-year battle for a new union contract .

Chris Smalls worked at Amazon for nearly five years before being fired in March of last year, after staging a work stoppage and protests at Staten Island facilities over the company’s lack of protection for workers. workers during the pandemic.

In late April, Smalls and other former and current Amazon employees from the JFK8 warehouse launched a campaign to organize. With a tent posted at a bus stop outside the warehouse, Smalls and other organizers are seeking union clearance cards from at least 30% of warehouse workers to earn an election by the National Council of Labor Relations to form an independent union, the Amazon. Labor union.

When I talk to workers, I tell them I was wrongly fired because I tried to protect workers’ health and safety, and it can happen to you, Smalls said. You can complain or grieve, and they might just fire you or target you for dismissal, or retaliate against you. And there is no protection, so the only way to be protected is to form this union.

Amazon has already responded to the organizing campaign, as workers on site and at nearby delivery and sorting centers reported receiving texts and emails encouraging workers not to sign authorization cards, claiming that this would limit the choices of workers. Televisions in the warehouse and posters in the bathrooms posted similar messages.

Smalls said workers had already started to be taken to meetings with management to receive a conference on the organizing campaign.

We got signatures and the workers in New York have a different energy. So we were optimistic that we could not only get to the election vote, but also be successful this time around, Smalls added.

While Amazon has vigorously opposed union organizing efforts at its U.S. warehouses, pilots who work for Amazon’s contractors are currently the only employees in the company’s network to be represented by unions. But these workers are fighting for a new union deal against what they call anti-union opposition from Amazon and their airline.

Around 2,000 pilots for Amazon at the entrepreneur Atlas Air have struggled since 2016 to negotiate a new union contract with their employer. The pilots say they have faced low wages, poor working conditions and high attrition rates.

The pilots’ union, Teamsters Local 2750, says the contractor has repeatedly bought out other airlines to force arbitration over the new union contract deal.

Atlas Airs’ main customers are Amazon and DHL, although the union noted that many DHL shipments carried by pilots are also fulfillment orders from Amazon. The airline operates from a hub in Cincinnati and often carries Amazon cargo to warehouses in the United States. Amazon is also an investor in Atlas Air.

Bob Kirchner, director of the Teamsters and retired Atlas Air pilot, said the airline announced the acquisition early in contract negotiations in 2016 and declined various union proposals to negotiate the contract outside of arbitration. More recently, Kirchner noted that the airline had used response briefs to continue to delay a contract arbitration decision with the National Mediation Council.

They just keep pushing it down the road, Kirchner said. The very day we started negotiating, they announced the purchase of Southern Air, and they said we were going to merge that and so basically the arbitration was at the end. There was no chance for any kind of meaningful negotiation if the company didn’t want it.

He criticized the way Atlas Air approached negotiations with the union as the company’s profits soared during the pandemic from an operating loss in 2019 to a profit of over $ 360 million in 2020. The airline received $ 407 million in Cares Act funds and denied the requests. from South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn to return the funds.

Atlas Air insists it acted in good faith.

An Atlas Air pilot who asked to remain anonymous said the airline suffered high pilot attrition rates before the pandemic, but due to the coronavirus shutting down passenger airlines and surging demand Of the Amazon businesses, Atlas Air has seen an increase in demand for hiring and earnings. But the pilot said Atlas Air had yet to negotiate a contract with the union.

Our struggle is to get a fair deal: get the company to negotiate, run the company responsibly, update our work rules so that we know what we expect from us and don’t have to. worry about being upset or disciplined in a punitive environment, he says.

Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment. In May 2019, an Amazon spokesperson blamed both parties for problems with contract negotiations.

Atlas Air blamed the union for the delays in negotiating contracts, as the union argued it had tried to push back forced arbitration.

We have been clear and consistent about wanting a new common collective agreement for our pilots and have worked to speed up the process, a spokesperson for Atlas Air said.

As we work on a new contract that increases the wages of our pilots, there has been a lot of misinformation spread by union leaders in an attempt to gain leverage in contract negotiations.

