Speech contest examines historic U.S. law





Six seniors from the William S. Hart Union School District traveled through United States history Thursday night for the Santa Clarita Valley Bar Association’s eighth annual speech contest.

While the virtual competition was a little different due to COVID-19’s restrictions on in-person events, APRIV did not want to let another year go by without giving seniors the chance to win scholarships as they move on. were preparing to graduate.

This year, participating students were graded on both their oral presentation and their essay, detailing the selected topic, which asked students to travel through U.S. history and choose an event or series of events leading up to the enactment of national legislation to personally witness and why this legislation was meaningful to them.

For Amanda Sheppard, senior at West Ranch High School, it was the labor rights issues that arose in the Golden Age, when the working class worked long hours and paid little money, which ultimately led to the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.

I realized the importance of unions when my mother became a nursery aide, Sheppard said. The teachers’ union has provided her and her colleagues with access to decent wages and safe workplaces, which is especially important given the current health climate.

Sheppard acknowledged that she had not been personally affected by these workers’ rights issues, while noting that not everyone was born in the same situation and that no one should have to give up their health and rights. his security to earn a living.

Eyan Documet, the superior of Hart High School, began his speech by noting that there had been around 5,402,011 protests between January and October 2017.

Americans certainly take their civil rights seriously, Documet said. It is anchored in our Constitution. After all, we call the First 10 Amendments to this Constitution the Bill of Rights, and they are the epitome of American culture.

It is for this reason that Document chose to return to the time when James Madison first proposed the Bill of Rights, which he believes represents the beginning of a tradition and culture of personal freedom in America.

Likewise, Isabella Eng, the senior at Saugus High School, chose to attend a famous protest in 1963, the March on Washington, as it encompassed the nation as a whole and in part led to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

I realize that I don’t need a march on Washington to see the racism that plagues this country because, 58 years after the march on Washington, people of color are still fighting for equality in America. said Eng.

As an Asian American, Eng said she had personally witnessed the number of Asian hate crimes increase during the pandemic, and that remembering what Martin Luther King Jr. said on the march to Washington gives him the strength to continue to stand up. for equal rights.

While Canyons Academy senior Ramesh Bahmaniyan also chose civil rights law, she chose to revert to the Supreme Court Brown case against the Board of Education in 1954, which according to she, paved the way for the enactment of this legislation, as this helped to make discrimination against skin color unconstitutional.

This laid the groundwork for America to be known as a land of equal education and advancement, two factors that explain why many of those who are denied these opportunities in their home countries to immigrate to the States- United, people like my parents, said Bahmaniyan, who identified himself. as a Persian-American.

The judges were members of the SCVBA Executive Board, including: Taylor Williams, President; Lucas Rowe, secretary; and members in general: Corey Carter, Robert Castillo, John Noland and Cody Patterson. They deliberated over each student presentation and then chose Sheppard as the first place winner, with West Ranch senior Cami Armendariz coming in second and Documet third.

These three students are ready to present their speeches to CSHA at the organization’s Scholars & Bench Night, which will be held in person this month, before receiving their cash scholarships of $ 700, $ 500 and $ 250, respectively.

