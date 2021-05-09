Royal Mail Ships Drone to Scilly Isles in First UK Test | Royal mail





Royal Mail uses drones to test sending PPE, Covid-19 test kits and other mail from mainland UK to Scilly Isles.

The company said it would be the country’s first courier company to deliver mail to the British islands using autonomous flights that fly unnoticed by any operator while traveling 70 miles.

Smaller drones that can take off and land vertically will fly parcels between islands off the coast of Cornwall for delivery to their final recipients.

The month-long test of regular flights from the mainland to remote parts of the island is funded by the government and includes a consortium including the University of Southampton and several drone companies.

A large twin-engine unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufactured in the UK by Windracers Limited carries packages from the mainland to St Marys’ island airport.

UAVs are designed to deliver supplies to people in remote locations and can fly in bad weather, including fog. It can carry 100 kg of mail of any shape and size, which is the same as a normal shipping round.

While this test will focus on sending PPE and Covid test kits from the mainland, the drone will also carry other parcels, including online orders from retailers.

Sign up for daily Business Today emails

If successful, Royal Mail said it would consider introducing the technology to its postal network to support delivery to more remote locations.

Amy Richards, the local post office in the Silly Islands, said she was excited to be involved in this project, and there are a few really secluded areas on the island, which are a great way to help us get there.

Royal Mail used a drone to deliver the first parcel when it sent a parcel to a remote lighthouse in Merle of Merle, Scotland in December of last year. The company plans to begin consulting with islanders in the coming months about the use of drones to deliver mail.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos