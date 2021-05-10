US Equity Futures Rise After Record; Gasoline leaps: enveloping the markets





(Bloomberg) – US equity futures edged up and Asian stocks got off to a steady start after the S&P 500 hit a record on weak jobs data, strengthening the case for a continuous stimulus. Gasoline and oil rose after a pipeline closed.

Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed although gains were limited. Stock futures were slightly higher in Japan, fell in Australia, and soared in Hong Kong. Gasoline jumped 4.2% before slashing gains, with the country’s main pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline providing no timeline for a restart after a late Friday shutdown due to a ransomware attack.

The dollar traded within tight ranges against some major peers after falling on Friday. The pound was the best performer of the group of 10 currencies.

Soaring energy prices add to the inflation debate ahead of the release of a US CPI report this week that is expected to show prices continued to rise in April. Investors will also analyze the appearances of a parade of Federal Reserve policymakers as they attempt to gauge central bank thinking.

US jobs increased by 266,000 in April, trailing the expected one-million jump and suggesting that the Fed will stick to its accommodative stance. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the report underscored the long-term recovery towards recovery, while maintaining her expectations of a return to full employment next year.

Despite the weak jobs report, the US recovery remains intact and Wall Street should still expect exceptional growth over the next few months, which should ultimately lead to much higher Treasury yields, Edward said. Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note. .

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans discusses economic outlook at virtual event on Monday Fed Governor Lael Brainard takes part in a question-and-answer session. San Francisco Fed Chairman Mary Daly and New York Fed Chairman John Williams also speak on Tuesday OPEC’s monthly oil market report released with global demand forecast and production estimates. On Tuesday, Fed Vice President Richard Clarida gives a virtual speech on Wednesday. The CPI report is expected to show that prices continued to rise in April, which will likely fuel the debate over the path of inflation. Wednesday outingSt. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard discusses the economic and political outlook for the United States in a virtual event Thursday Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan takes part in a heated discussion on Friday

Here are some of the main movements in the markets:

Stocks

Futures on S&P 500 rose 0.1% at 7:36 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Futures on Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8% Futures contracts on Nikkei 225 were added around 0.2% Futures contracts on the Australias S & P / ASX 200 index fell 0.1% Futures contracts Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier

Currencies

Japanese Yen was at 108.58 per dollar Offshore Yuan was trading at 6.4189 per dollar Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was stable after falling 0.7% on Friday Euro was at $ 1.2163 The pound rose 0.3% to $ 1.4027

Obligations

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was 1.58% on Friday The yield on 10-year Australian bonds rose more than a basis point to 1.70%

Basic products

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $ 65.33 per barrel Gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,832.35 per ounce Gasoline futures were up $ 1. 7%

