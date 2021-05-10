COVID-19: Experts Urge UK to Support Intellectual Property Waiver for Coronavirus Vaccine | British news





More than 400 scholars, politicians, charities, religious leaders and more have urged the prime minister to give up vaccine patents.

This move came days after the United States announced it supported the proposed waiver, which Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, president of the World Health Organization, described as a “monument.”

In an open letter organized by Global Justice Now, StopAIDS and Just Treatment, the group urged Boris Johnson to “stand on the right side of history.”

Image: UK has vaccine supplies and facilities that some countries can only dream of.

The letter urged Britain to follow the example of the United States, adding: “The action is very urgent. While a new wave of COVID-19 is on the rise worldwide, epidemiologists warn that the new mutations are at risk of the current vaccine going out of effect.

“Along with sharing vaccine technology and know-how through the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), this exemption will help more producers create more vaccines and save countless lives and livelihoods. We must learn a painful lesson in the history of unequal access to diseases like HIV/AIDS.

“We now urge you to provide leadership to end this global crisis. Protecting intellectual property at any cost not only leads to more unnecessary loss of life, but is an unprecedented collective self-harm.

“Support the WTO and COVID-19 technology access pool’s waiver proposal to stand on the right side of history and make the vaccine available to everyone (‘People’s Vaccine’))

The letter is signed by:

Independent SAGE Christina Pagel and Stephen Reicher Former Conservative Minister Baroness Verma and Dr Daniel Poulter MPLiberal Democrats Foreign and Health Spokesperson Layla MoranGreen MP Caroline Lucas Former Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labor MP Sarah Champion, International Development Committee Chair Sir Bernard Ribeiro, Conservative Colleague and Over 80 charitable fire brigade coalitions including Lord Leslie Turnberg, former President of the Royal College of Surgeons, former President of the Royal College of Physicians Oxfam, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Christian AidCOVID survivors

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

The COVID crisis puts hospitals in India at risk.

Companies like pharmaceutical companies that make COVID-19 vaccines protect their operations with intellectual property laws such as patents and copyrights.

However, this exemption will allow the production of inexpensive generic versions of the vaccine, which will significantly increase production and distribution to poor countries around the world, many of which have not yet launched vaccine programs.

The waiver proposal was first submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO) by India and South Africa in October.

It was supported by 100 different countries, but was blocked by several wealthy countries.

The UK has previously encouraged knowledge sharing between industry and manufacturers, but did not require an intellectual property exemption.

The British government said earlier this month that it was “cooperating with WTO member states to solve this problem,” and was in discussions with countries, including the United States, to increase production and supply of COVID vaccines.

Image: Joe Biden announced earlier this month that the US will support IP exemptions.

The problem has become even more urgent in recent weeks as cases have soared in India, the second most populous country in the world.

There are also concerns that allowing the virus to spread to poor countries increases the risk of vaccine-resistant mutations, rendering current vaccines obsolete.

However, not everyone thinks intellectual property waiver is the solution.

Some critics say the supply chain is the cause of the vaccine shortage, adding that producing a COVID-19 vaccine is complex and should not be left to anyone with the potential.

There are also concerns that lifting these safeguards could hamper future innovations. Businesses spend a lot of money researching these innovations and rely on safeguards to prevent others from duplicating their work to easily profit.

Image: Vaccine-resistant strains outbreak in parts of the world that have not been vaccinated, putting the UK at risk.

But advocates of IP exemption claim that all major vaccine producers Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novovax, and AstraZeneca have been funded at least in part from taxpayers and have guaranteed pre-orders from the government.

Heidi Chow, Senior Campaign and Policy Manager for Global Justice Now, part of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, said: “There are currently idle factories capable of producing billions of COVID-19 vaccines, but intellectual property rules are limiting. It is only a handful of companies that produce them in the supply chain.

“It is very shameful for the UK to continue collusion in this crisis. The prime minister must now read the writing on the wall and support patent waiver for all mankind.”

