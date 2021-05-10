British Immigration Service is at risk of violating international affairs, UN agency warns





The UN Refugee Agency has criticized the UK’s plan to limit Britain’s right to asylum in danger of violating Britain’s international legal commitments and undermining global efforts to help refugees.

The UN refugee agency issued criticism with an unusually frank statement and detailed 35-page comment ahead of the Queen’s speech on Tuesday when the government will unveil this year’s legislative agenda. This includes a new controversial immigration scheme in the law that discriminates against asylum seekers arriving in the UK through covert routes.

Criticism by international organizations is a recent one that has raised concerns about the UK’s compliance with its obligations under the 1951 Refugee Convention. This convention is generally interpreted as prohibiting states that discriminate against people who have violated immigration laws to reach their territory before applying for asylum.

Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor, UNHCR UK representative, said, “These initiatives risk creating a discriminatory two-stage asylum system and undermine the 1951 Refugee Convention and undermine long-standing global cooperation on refugee issues. But it’s not too late to reconsider: “We are ready to cooperate with Britain on alternative reforms,” Pagliuchi-Lor said.

The UK was part of the European Union’s Dublin Convention until December, which allows asylum seekers to return to other safe countries where they have traveled. The 1951 Convention does not impose an obligation to apply for asylum in the safest country where the claimant was first reached.

Interior Minister Priti Patel announced reforms for the first time on March 24 as part of an effort to address the soaring increase in covert migration across the English Channel for those seeking asylum in Britain. The Ministry of Interior has considered a number of controversial options to deter arrivals via this route, including driving the boat back into French waters, including wave machines in the English Channel. In 2020, there were 8,420 asylum applications by those who made covert strait crossings.

Patel’s proposal would stop those who applied for asylum after passing through other safe countries such as France from immediately relying on the British asylum system. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already begun writing letters to asylum seekers who have already passed through other safe countries, notifying them that claims are being delayed while the UK is evaluating if it can return to another country.

The government has insisted that the plan is “fully aligned” with the UK’s international and legal obligations and has repeated claims that claimants must apply for asylum in the safest country they reach first.

The government said, “We are reforming the asylum system, so it is fair but firm to crack down on criminal gangs that facilitate these dangerous and illegal journeys while welcoming people who come to the UK through safe and legal routes.

recommendation

Pagliuchi-Lor said the proposal was “expensive and difficult to implement.”

“We can’t see them suppress the movements of desperate people, and human consequences will be real and detrimental,” she said.

The UK said it would launch a new global resettlement plan to allow the persecuted group a legitimate route to the UK. However, such a route is currently not working.

The UNHCR’s statement came after other accusations last week, including the Law Society representing lawyers who said the legal community was a “severe threat to the rule of law”. The Attorneys’ Commission, representing lawyers, also said the proposed restrictions on appeals risk causing “serious injustice”.

