Covid-19 death toll in US ‘no doubt’ undercount, says Dr Fauci





Signs offering COVID-19 vaccinations can be seen outside a CVS pharmacy in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Text size

Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today.

Stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Monday morning. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 43 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures rose 0.2 %. Companies reporting profits this week include: Tyson Foods, Marriott International and Simon Property Group on Monday; Electronic Arts, Hanesbrands and TransDigm Group Tuesday; Wendys and Toyota Motor Wednesday; Coinbase Global, DoorDash and Walt Disney Thursday; and Honda Motor Friday. Notable economic news this week: The National Federation of Independent Businesses released its Small Business Optimism Index for April on Tuesday, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for April on Wednesday and the price index at production for April Thursday. The University of Michigan releases the Consumer Confidence Index for the month of May on Friday, and the Census Bureau reports retail sales for April.

The United States reported 581,741 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, but that number is likely an undercount, Dr Anthony Fauci told NBCs Meet the Press on Sunday, referring to the Johns Hopkins University tally. I think there is no doubt that we are and have been undercounted, said Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. When asked if the actual number could be over 900,000, according to last week’s estimates from the University of Washington, Fauci replied that a larger number was a little more than I would have. thought the undercoverage. To meet President Joe Bidens’ goal of getting 70 percent of Americans shot in the arms by July 4, Fauci told ABC this week that trusted messengers such as sports figures, celebrities , clergy and family physicians are urged to help persuade those who do not. still got the vaccine. There are also mobile vaccination units and opening hours in pharmacies. Were on average about 43,000 [new cases] one day, he said. We have to get it much, much lower than that.

A decision on whether to give the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 could come this week. The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a request by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to change its current emergency use authorization, which allows the vaccine to be given to people 16 years of age and older, to include adolescents from 12 to 15 years old. group found it to be 100% effective and elicited a strong antibody response. In addition, Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday asked the FDA for full approval of their Covid-19 vaccine for people 16 years and older, which would allow it to be prescribed to the public. BioNTech told Barrons last week that waiving vaccine patents, which the Biden administration said it supports, would not increase supplies immediately. The process of making mRNA is a complex process developed over more than a decade, the company said. All steps must be precisely defined and executed with precision. You need experienced staff. It takes raw materials that must be purchased and qualified to be used. There must be established processes to prepare the vaccine which must be followed meticulously.

Colonial Pipeline Co. has temporarily shut down its pipeline carrying gasoline and diesel to the East Coast after an apparent cyberattack on its information systems. The company said on Friday that after discovering the attack, it had taken certain systems offline to contain the threat, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company said on Saturday that the cyber attack involved ransomware, a type of attack that attempts to overtake computer systems and demand payment to unlock them. He hired a third-party cybersecurity company to investigate what happened. Analysts don’t expect the shutdown to significantly hurt fuel markets unless it continues for several days.

Write to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos