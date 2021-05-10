Sir David Attonborough Appoints COP26 Peoples Advocate Ahead of Important UN Climate Change Summit





Sir David, a broadcaster and natural historian who will work with the UK as the organizer of COP26 to inspire action ahead of the summit meeting, will speak to world leaders and the public ahead of Glasgow in November, a pivotal moment in the next six months. Means. To COP26.

Sir David Attonborough became the COP26 Peoples Advocate for the British Presidency at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow this November.

Six months before the UK gathered world leaders for major climate negotiations, eminent natural historians and broadcasters will demonstrate their progress by submitting compelling examples to global leaders, key decision makers, and the public about why climate action matters. . , And to highlight the actions decision makers should take prior to COP26.

He has been invited to address world leaders at key international events over the next six months, including the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June, making climate and nature conservation a top priority and addressing world leaders. And the public at the Glasgow Summit-the most important climate conference since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Sir David Attenborough has already inspired millions of people in Britain and around the world with his passion and knowledge to tackle climate change and protect the planet for future generations. As we approach the COP26 Climate Summit in November, there is no better person to build momentum for more change. Thank you very much to Sir David for agreeing to become our national advocate.

Sir David Attenborough, appointed COP26 Peoples Advocate, said:

We are very honored to take on the role of Peoples Advocate. There could be no more important moment when we need to have an international consensus. The epidemic has shown how important it is for us to find consensus between countries to solve such a global problem. However, the problems that await us in the next 5-10 years are much bigger. It is important for the success of these meetings, held at Glasgow, COP26, and it is important that the nations finally unite to solve the serious problems facing the world today.

Sir David previously stressed the importance of COP26. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council in February at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he explained that COP26 is the last chance to make the necessary phasing changes to protect the planet.

Alok Sharma’s COP26 President-Jeong said:

Climate change is the greatest threat facing humanity and the danger to the planet could not be higher. The next decade will be enough to reduce global emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. This is why I am happy to work with Sir David, a hero for our country and the planet, to inspire action ahead of COP26.

Alok Sharma was appointed as he urged governments, international organizations, businesses and civil society to accelerate their bold commitments ahead of the summit and to move the world on the path to zero emissions by the middle of the century.

It ends. Editor’s Note: This year, the UK is hosting the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow with its partner Italy. This will provide an opportunity for the world to come together and take urgent action. As the host of COP26, the UK is setting an example in this unprecedented period. In line with science, we are investing in green recovery that creates sustainable jobs and addresses urgent and related issues related to public health, climate change and biodiversity loss. The UK is committed to driving action ahead of COP26 by working with all nations and joining forces with civil society, business and people at the forefront of climate change.

