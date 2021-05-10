Mental health problems are soaring among half of UK employees due to prolonged closures.





Bloomberg

Delhi Extends Blockade BioNTechs China Venture: Virus Update

(Bloomberg)-India’s capital New Delhi extended the lockdown for a week and adopted tighter controls. China recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths for two days in a row on Sunday, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. will jointly with BioNTech SE to produce the latter mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in China, which is very much. Effective vaccinations are getting closer to general use approval in the United States, President Joe Bidens’ chief medical adviser said, the number of deaths in the United States from Corona 19 is low and closes to 582,000 nationwide. New cases in the United States declined at the slowest rate since the end of September last week. The number of hospitalizations has dropped to its lowest in seven months. Vaccine Tracker: Over 1.29 billion doses of vaccination have been vaccinated, but it limits review of what is infected and raises concern. Subscribe to the Bloombergs Prognosis team’s daily updates on viruses here. The International Olympic Committee is preparing for President Thomas Bach to visit Japan in June, FNN reported. I got the information. The visit to Bachs, scheduled for May 17th, was canceled due to an extension of the national emergency, including Tokyo and other areas where the coronavirus outbreak is spreading. BioNTechs China Venture (9:01 HK) Shanghai Fosun said it will be established on Sunday. . 50:50 joint venture with BioNTech to produce mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in China. The two companies have invested up to $100 million through cash, production facilities and technology. According to the company filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Fosun will set up a production facility capable of producing 1 billion doses of vaccine, and a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company signed a license and development agreement for Covid injections in Greater in March 2020. I did. China regions, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Pfizer Inc. later agreed to jointly develop and commercialize them worldwide. This vaccine is currently being reviewed by Chinese drug regulatory authorities. Fosun Pharmaceutical shares rose 23% in Hong Kong. Vietnam PM Issue Warning (8:58 HK) Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Min-jin warned that the country could face political instability if the coronavirus spreads across the country. Government website. Vietnam reported 78 new domestic virus patients this morning, and 411 have since the latest outbreak began on April 27th. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have closed most schools. Cinemas, gyms and spas have been closed in the capital and in Ho Chi Minh City. Similar restrictions have been placed in other parts of China. China Airlines Reduces Cargo Flights (8:15 HK) Taiwanese airlines temporarily reduce cargo flights to cope with the shortage of pilots after a sixth of their pilots have been on the sideline due to quarantine. Central News reported. The airline will halt cargo flights worldwide and cut half of its cargo flight services to the United States, Apple Daily reported on Saturday. About 200 pilots couldn’t fly after April 20, after 12 pilots were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 Fungal infection due to virus Spread (8:05 HK) A deadly fungal infection called mucomycosis due to coronavirus Is spreading. The Times of India reported on the western Maharashtra state. Hospitals in Mumbai, treating dozens of these patients, are facing a shortage of antifungal drugs. Infection can also lead to blindness. Fungal infections usually begin within 2-3 weeks of coronavirus treatment, and most have already been found in patients with diabetes and then infected with COVID-19.Bolsonaro leads the Mother’s Day Parade Maskless (7:02 am HK). Jair Bolsonaro led the Mother’s Day motorcycle parade on Sunday as Brazil added nearly 39,000 Covid-19 cases. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the death toll rose from 1,024 to 422,340, and the Ministry of Health is set to begin distributing 1.12 million Pfizer/Bioentech vaccines on Monday. UK Allows Indoor Mixing (5:56 PM NY) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the next phase of blockade easing in Britain will be underway. As scheduled on May 17, the Corona 19 infection rate will reach the lowest level since September, and you can stay overnight with friends and relatives, and indoor hospitality is expected to resume. The government said last week that limited overseas travel will also resume. The lowest number of hospitalizations in the U.S. at 7 months (3:15 pm, New York) The share of US beds occupied by Corona 19 patients has fallen to 5.37%, the lowest since October 5. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the latest HHS data reflecting the situation on Thursday, Michigan had the highest percentage of hospital beds occupied by Corona 19 patients at 13.3%, and Maryland the highest at 10.8%. Florida had the highest number of Covid patients with 3,504 hospitalized, and Texas provided 3,080.LA without appointments (2:30 PM New York) Los Angeles will provide unscheduled vaccinations everywhere starting Monday is. Eric Garcetti said as part of an effort to break down barriers to vaccine access. Iran expects to receive more than 250,000 vaccinations for two weeks in a row, and Iran sets vaccination targets (12:57 pm New York) President Hassan Luhany said 13 million people, representing about 15% of Iran’s population Said I would get this vaccination. Luhany expects everyone in the high-risk group to get their first vaccinations at least by that day, the state-run news agency of the Islamic Republic reported. The two injections developed domestically will be ready for mass use by June, he added. One-third of UK adults get full vaccination (12:34 PM) More than one-third of UK adult population is currently getting full vaccination against Covid-19, and one-third of adults get their first shot It. The UK has currently administered more than 53 million coronavirus vaccines. Along with the stringent containment measures currently being mitigated, the success of the vaccine launch has led to a surge in new cases and deaths. On Sunday, health officials reported that only two people died daily from the virus in all UKSpain Celebrates (11:03 am NY). Spain took place in a voluntary celebration at midnight after a national emergency that included curfew from 11pm to 6am. Most of Spain ended at midnight. The Associated Press reported that in Madrid’s capital alone, police intervened in more than 450 cases. The Associated Press reported that hundreds of people (mostly youth) have visited the main squares and streets of several large cities. Mayor Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida said restrictions on restaurants, cross-regional travel and social gatherings were eased as street drinking was not allowed in Madrid. Chief Medical Advisor Joe Bidens, Chief Medical Advisor Joe Bidens, said the United States is reducing the number of deaths from COVID-19. According to an analysis by the University of Washington, released on May 6th, the actual tolls are probably slightly more than you thought if you go over 900,000. The United States added fewer than 35,000 cases (8 am New York) The United States added fewer than 35,000 cases. On Saturday, the 7-day moving average of new infections hit the lowest since the end of September. Reports are often delayed on weekends, but data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg are the most recent signs that the pandemic in the United States is easing, with 625 other people nationwide dying of COVID-19 and 581,000 since the outbreak began. Sang died. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report dated May 6, Detroit and New York City had the highest per capita deaths in major metropolitan areas from state to Wednesday. EU Hasnt Renewed Astra Contract (7:15 am NY) Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton of the European Union did not renew its vaccine contract with AstraZeneca Plc on Interradio, France on Sunday, and began a legal action against the company last month for shortfalls. Bretton also said the region is pushing for the establishment of a vaccine plant in Africa, which is just as important as the issue of intellectual property protection dealing with the technology. India’s death toll was more than 4,000 (HK 4:20 pm) India reported more than 4,000. Covid-19 died in two days as the country fights the world’s worst virus outbreak. New Delhi Prime Minister Avin de Kez Liwal recorded 4,092 deaths on Sunday, found 403,736 new cases, and infection continues to surge in the capital city of New Delhi and other large cities, and the closure of the Indian capital will be extended until May 17. Said it would. Visit bloomberg.com for more articles. Subscribe now to keep receiving the most trusted source of business news. 2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos