Drax Begins Plan for Pellet Plant to Supply UK Biomass Operations





Drax is ready to begin construction of three new wood pellet plants in North America later this month as the energy company pushes ahead with plans to self-supply biomass power in the UK.

The company is investing $40 million to develop its first “satellite” pellet facility in Arkansas, USA, and commissioning will begin in October and will be announced later last week, bringing about 30 new direct jobs in the community. It is expected to be created.

To reduce transportation and infrastructure costs by being co-located next to the existing sawmill in Grant County Leola, the plant is expected to produce about 40,000 metric tons of biomass pellets annually, in part using sawdust and other residual by-products. Sawmill, Drax said.

The first of three pellet mills on the Drax pipeline in North America, once operational, the company will have the binding capacity to produce about 120,000 tonnes of biomass pellets annually for a North Yorkshire power plant that is testing its carbon capture technology. It’s possible. .

This move forms part of Drax’s broader strategy to increase its own supply of pellets to 5 million tonnes per year by 2027. The company aims to be a’negative emission’ company by the end of the decade by removing more carbon. In the atmosphere than what is created.

The announcement was made to Drax after the acquisition of wood pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy for about £435 million (about £430 million) last month. It has been released since it was provided.

Drax CEO Will Gardiner said that the investment in Arkansas “will play an important role in coping with climate change and increase the amount of sustainable biomass that Drax produces as part of its initiative to pioneer bioenergy through carbon capture and storage. I will support you.”

“By using sustainable biomass, we have replaced coal-fired power generation, reduced our carbon footprint, and provided renewable electricity to millions of homes and businesses in the UK,” he said.

Drax can produce pure negative emissions by shifting its core business from coal power generation to bioenergy through carbon capture and storage (BECCS), and as a result expects significant global growth and interest in the biomass market over the next few years. .

Drax has been testing BECCS technology for years at its North Yorkshire plant as part of a plan to capture millions of tonnes per year of CO2 emitted from two of the facility’s existing 630 MW biomass power units.

However, Drax’s strategy is still controversial, arguing that many environmental groups providing BECCS on a large scale can have significant negative impacts on land use, and it is unclear whether the technology can provide the promised emission reductions.

Questions have also been raised about the sustainability certification of Drax’s North American biomass feedstock, but the company claims to operate a strict and responsible sourcing policy for the feedstock.

