United States defeat Great Britain and Ireland to win third Walker Cup in a row





JUNO BEACH, Fla .– Austin Eckroat and Pierceson Coody gave the United States a strong start, and Cole Hammer and Stewart Hagestad finished Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup.

Ricky Castillo won again, and the Americans won five of the afternoon’s 10 singles matches and tied another Sunday at Seminole Golf Club for a 14-12 victory.

The Americans won for the third time in a row to take a 38-9-1 lead in the biennial event first played in 1922.

Nathaniel Crosby, the son of late crooner Bing Crosby, became the first American captain to win back-to-back victories since Buddy Marucci in 2007 and 2009.

“It was such a level game and our guys were really excited,” said Crosby. “I have been fortunate enough to be a part of their life here for the past few years and it has been so great.”

Eckroat topped Mark Power 7-6 in the opener, and Coody beat Alex Fitzpatrick 3-1 in the second. Castillo outscored John Murphy 2-1 to become the sixth player and seventh overall to go 4-0.

“It’s amazing,” the Florida sophomore said. “I mean, it’s the pinnacle of amateur golf, and being on this team and being a part of a Walker Cup winning team is pretty special, especially 4-0. I couldn’t be more excited. at the moment. ”

Hammer beat Ben Schmidt 4-3 in the penultimate game, and Hagestad put the Americans on top when he was 4 with four to go in a 4-2 win over Ben Jones.

The Americans improved their biennial Walker Cup record to 38-9-1. AP Photo / Brynn Anderson

Hammer went 3-0-1 in his second Ryder Cup. The Texas junior got the 13th point.

“It means the world. I had no idea my game was going to be the deciding point, but it’s really special,” said Hammer. “It’s so much more than the 10 players who also play. Everyone at the USGA and R&A, as well as our team leaders, have sacrificed so much to make us successful this week. I owe them a huge thank you and j ‘love my teammates.’ ‘

Quade Cummins gave the United States a half point, winning the 18th with a par to shoot even with Barclay Brown.

British amateur champion Long, Matty Lamb, Angus Flanagan and Jack Dyer have won matches for GB&I. Long defeated John Pak 1, Lamb passed Davis Thompson 2, Flanagan defeated William Mouw 1 and Dyer edged American amateur champion Tyler Strafaci 1.

Long played Sunday afternoon after missing the first three sessions with a stomach virus that affected both teams and their captains. Strafaci sat down on Saturday.

“It was pretty hard to stay in bed most of the week. I just wanted to play a game,” Long said. “Go out this afternoon, give me the best of me.”

GB&I took 2 of four points in the morning quartets to shoot less than half a point.

Power and Murphy beat Coody and Pak 1, Lamb and Dyer routed Hagestad and Strafaci 6 and 5, and Flanagan and Schmidt halved with Hammer and Thompson. Ricky Castillo and Mouw passed Fitzpatrick and Brown 1.

GB&I won the last victory on American soil in 2001 at Ocean Forest in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

“It was a great golf weekend,” said GB&I captain Stuart Wilson. “It’s the Walker Cup after all. The guys came out fighting and tried to do the best they could. But hats off to the American team and Nathaniel for winning. ”

The 2023 event is set for the Old Course in St. Andrews.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos