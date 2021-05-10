UK Freeport Hits As Exporting Countries Impose Tariffs On 23 Countries





Companies in free ports will not be able to fully enjoy the benefits of the new tax-efficient zone if they export to certain countries, such as Canada, Norway, Switzerland and Singapore, which have been recognized by the government.

Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared that eight new British free ports announced in the budget would be Brexit’s “transformative” benefits.

However, officials said the recent post-Brexit trade agreements with 23 countries contained a clause prohibiting manufacturers from taking advantage of the transaction, especially in free port-type areas.

Shadow sales secretary Emily Thornberry said the provision could be easily removed during trade discussions. “On the surface, it looks like a fatal mistake the minister was trapped in her silo,” she said.

“As a result, manufacturers in cities, cities and regions across the country who successfully bid for free port status run the risk of losing access to key markets.”

Typically, Freeport is set up to allow businesses to receive parts and materials from abroad through a process known as “duty fault” without paying any customs duties, including customs duties, VAT, or excise taxes.

However, enterprises in free ports that enjoy these advantages will have to pay customs duties when exporting finished goods to those 23 countries, unlike other enterprises in those countries.

The Ministry of Trade admitted that there were no “errors”, but the so-called “tax-free ban” would apply to the country.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said, “It is not uncommon for free trade agreements to have such provisions.” “If these provisions apply, companies may receive tax refunds or choose preferential rates under a free trade agreement, provided they meet the rules of origin testing under the contract, depending on what works best for them.”

Sam Lowe, senior researcher at the Center For European Reform, said the provision violates the political “narrative” that the eight new free ports announced in the spring budget will be transformed economically.

“After all, I always thought they were largely meaningless,” he said. “If you manufacture certain products in free ports, you won’t have access to many free trade agreements.”

According to a Labor survey, UK commodity exports to the 23 countries involved amounted to £35.56bn in 2019, which is nearly 10% of UK’s total global commodity exports that year.

Thornberry said he should have been aware of these provisions when Trade Minister Leeds Truss recently signed agreements with countries including Canada, Singapore and Mexico.

“It would have taken an hour of discussion and a pen to explain the UK’s free ports policy to negotiators in these countries and remove the ban from these agreements. I can’t understand why Liz Truss didn’t do that,” she said. .

“I wrote to Liz Truss to clarify the situation. If it needed to be resolved, I urged her to immediately return to the negotiating table with 23 countries and remove these provisions before the British Free Ports later became operational. this year.”

Budget’s new free ports are located at Teesside, London Gateway, Liverpool City Region, Humber, Felixstowe, Southampton, Plymouth and East Midlands airports.

This issue does not apply to trade transactions between the EU and the UK, the largest export markets so far.

