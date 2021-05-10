Megan Rohrer elected as the first openly transgender bishop of the American Lutheran ChurchExBulletin





Rev. Megan Rohrer became the first openly transgender bishop to be elected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America on Saturday. Megan Rohrer .

rocking legend Megan Rohrer

Megan Rohrer

Rev. Megan Rohrer was elected bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, becoming the first openly transgender person in the United States to do so in a major Christian denomination.

Rohrer will serve as bishop of the Sacramento-based Sierra Pacific Synod, which includes nearly 200 congregations in central and northern California and northern Nevada.

“I am honored and honored, and I am aware that this call is more important than me,” Rohrer said in a speech after the counting of the ballots on Saturday. “My hope is that your grandchildren will call you, and your children will call you, and your friends will call you and ask you questions about your faith. And when they call, tell them how much you love Jesus and why Jesus’ faith in you meant why you could trust me. “

Bishops are elected for a six-year term.

Rohrer, 41, is currently a pastor at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Francisco and community chaplain coordinator for the city’s police department. They are also well known for their advocacy work with homeless and LGBTQ communities in the Bay Area and nationally.

Although they grew up religious in South Dakota, it would be many years before Rohrer’s Church welcomed them to some extent.

After dating as lesbians while attending a Lutheran university in Sioux Falls, Rohrer told KALW in 2014 that they were harassed by their peers, who would treat their identities as something to be healed.

“The people who took my religion classes with me would sing hymns when I passed, to try to get rid of my gay demons. And I was just singing harmony. I didn’t know what to do,” they said.

For a 2017 profile in Cosmopolitan, Rohrer explained how abuse directed at their identity reinforced the resolve to pursue a religious education “to express what I knew in my gut was OK.”

After college, they began to identify as transgender and were later accepted into a progressive Lutheran seminary in Berkeley.

In 2006, at a time when the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America prohibited LGBTQ pastors from serving openly, Rohrer was ordained through an “extraordinary nomination process.” Their ordination was officially recognized by the church in 2010 after ELCA changed its policy.

Last year, Rohrer gained some celebrity for an appearance in the fifth season of Queer Eye, in which they gave their support to an openly gay Bishop of Philadelphia who was on an emotional journey to self-acceptance.

Rohrer told NPR: “I am honored and honored by the Synod’s affirmation of my leadership skills. And I am delighted that my election indicates the endless love that God has for their fabulous, diverse creation.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos