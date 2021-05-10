UK Covid-related cybercrime increases fraudulent stoppages 15 times | Cyber ​​crime





UK cybersecurity agencies have blocked more scams last year than they did in the last three years, and coronavirus and NHS-themed cybercrime have accelerated the growth.

According to the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), experts found that online campaign deletions increased 15 times compared to 2019.

The number of phishing attacks that used NHS branding to deceive victims has skyrocketed, and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout has been used as bait via email and text messages to gather people’s personal information for fraud.

43 fake NHS Covid-19 apps hosted outside the official app store have also been removed.

The massive increase in Covid-19-related scams, fake vaccine stores, and fake PPE stores shows that criminals have no boundaries on what to abuse and fear that they can try to harm or deceive people and deceive them. Dr Ian Levy, NCSC’s technical director, told reporters.

However, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is still the brand most used by scammers, with a total of more than 4,000 campaigns, followed by the government’s gov.uk website and TV Licensing.

In total, more than 700,500 campaigns were halted, resulting in 1,448,214 URLs, according to NCSC’s fourth cyber defense report.

Another issue highlighted was the branding of the British newspaper, as well as a guarantee scam that falsely claimed to be backed by celebrities such as Sir Richard Branson and Martin Lewis.

They’re really convincing things, and amazing people fall in love with them because they’re really well made, Levy said.

The report will be spoken by experts from NCSC and Minister of Interior, Priti Patel, Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, and GCHQ Director Jeremy before the start of the two-day CyberUK event on Tuesday. Fleming.

Lindy Cameron, NCSC’s Chief Executive Officer, said: Whether protecting critical research on vaccines or helping people work safely at home, NCSC has been working with partners to protect their digital homeland during this unprecedented period.

We look forward to hearing from CyberUK’s thought leaders to reflect on this period and build a resilient and prosperous digital UK post-epidemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos