Rory’s victory, the ‘super leagues’ and the best American public golf course





By: Editors of GOLF May 9, 2021

Rory McIlroy’s victory at Wells Fargo was his first as a father.

Getty Images

Check out the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors weekly as they break down the hottest sports topics, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week we discuss Rory McIlroy’s victory, the super leagues golf has to offer, our list of the top 100 courses you can play and more.

Rory! After an 18-month winless drought and a long run of disappointing Sundays, Rory McIlroy shot a closing 68 at Quail Hollow to win the Wells Fargo Championship with a shot at Abraham Ancer. How does this win change the narrative around McIlroy as we get into the meat of the big season 2021?

Josh Sens, Senior Writer (@JoshSens): With the possible exception of the DJ, Rory is the most outsized talent on the tour. And as a DJ, he can run hot and cold. Now he’s warming up to the dawn of the PGA at Kiawah, where Rory claimed a victory nine years ago. Looks like the stars are starting to align.

Michael Bamberger, Senior Writer: I think it’s important because Rory’s long story has been playing out on Sunday. He can play on Sunday. He can also play the other three days. So it feels good here, I think. (And I hope.)

James Colgan, Associate Editor (@ jamescolgan26): This week showed Pete Cowens’ new client still has what it takes to win, but Old Rory’s cracks were clear as the day off the 72nd tee. Can Cowen get the low heart rate version of McIlroy for 72 holes in a big this year? This is the narrative that I pay attention to moving forward.

Dylan Dethier, Senior Writer (@dylan_dethier): The only downside to Rorys’ terrific Sunday: it immediately makes him the favorite of the PGA Championship! I’m sure it’s best to go under the radar.

The crowds at Quail Hollow were as big as we’ve seen at any PGA Tour event since the restart last May, which hasn’t been lost on McIlroy. To get the best of myself I need this, he said of fan support. What do you think of McIlroys’ reliance on galleries to fuel him?

Meaning: Rory doesn’t like Tiger. Not the type of guy to put his blinders on and block the world. He always seemed to listen to what was swirling around him and was sensitive to it. That’s a big part of his appeal. A strength but also sometimes a vulnerability.

Dethier: I’d say Tiger thrives with a crowd as well, though …

Bamberger: I think it shows his love of football, tennis and other games in the arena. It makes you feel like an athlete, feeds off the crowd. It’s part of Rorys’ makeup.

Rory McIlroy breathed a sigh of relief after completing his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Getty Images

Dethier: To his credit, McIlroy has spoken of feeling flat all last summer when the Tour came back fanless. Some people criticized him and said he was using that as an excuse. But I think that’s a pretty solid counter-argument.

Colgan: Crowds matter… except when they don’t. The point being: it depends on the player, and also on the scope of the moment.

Not one, but two super leagues now appear to be racing the best players in the world. Based on how little we know about this new push and which players have been approached, is there any reason to believe that super-league golf is more likely to become a reality than it was? , say, around the same time last year?

Meaning: The sums tossed around are insane. But the old Wall Street movie line still applies to how many yachts can you water ski behind? With Monahan posing an ultimatum that would result in a lifetime tour ban for anyone who jumps out of the ship, I guess the bigger names will decide they have enough yachts where they are. At least for now.

Bamberger: Well, were closer to the end of a pandemic, so in that sense, yes. On the other hand, the world has been turned upside down by a pandemic. Is this really a good time to try and shake up the world of elite big-money professional golf? I think not.

Dethier: There is certainly more smoke than ever. Does this mean there is fire? Strong reports from Josh Sens, among others, suggest that some of the best players are already ready to jump ship. But that’s where we hit Newton’s Law of professional golf leagues: the Tour that already exists usually has the best chance of continuing to exist.

Colgan: It can be true at the same time that a super league has never been more likely and that it is still incredibly unlikely to come to fruition. As has always been the case, it all comes down to who? If SGL or PGL can attract a large enough star group, a colossal number in the event of last year’s failures, there is no reason not to believe that a new professional league / tour could to exist.

According to a Golf Channel report, during a meeting with players last week at Quail Hollow, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said any deserter to a rival tour would be suspended from the PGA Tour and likely banned for life. . European Tour chief Keith Pelley showed solidarity with Monahan and Co., saying in a statement: We are aligned with the PGA Tour by opposing, on the strongest terms possible, any league proposal. alternative golf course. Too hard, or just a few concussions conscientiously protecting their territory?

Meaning: The latter. And they clearly recognize that their territory has certain vulnerabilities. Lots of golfers and lots of events, but only a small percentage that really gets the needle moving.

Bamberger: The commissioner can say whatever he wants but the courts will have the final say, I guess. He doesn’t need to threaten more than 100 players. He has to cuddle twenty to let everything slip.

Dethier: In his role, I don’t see how he could put it differently. It’s confusing enough for golf fans to recount the PGA Tour from the PGA of America or the various organizations that host major championships. The PGL would take a serious slice of their share of the professional golf pie.

Colgan: That’s the right tone, but I think it speaks more to the threat posed by a super league and the weaknesses of the current structure. To borrow a comparison from another sport, the PGA Tour could start on the 10-yard line, but it still has to overcome a leaky offensive line.

The United States beat Great Britain and Ireland 14-12 in the Walker Cup at Dreamy and Windy Seminole, meaning the Americans have now won seven of the last nine editions of the Amateur Biennale. Would you like to see the GB&I team grow to include the rest of Europe?

Meaning: Yes. I can understand the sentimental attachment to tradition, but think of all the good amateurs we are NOT currently seeing in what broadcasters this weekend went to the trouble of calling the biggest showcase of amateur golf talent. in the world. This may have been the case when the event was born. No more.

Bamberger: Yes. It’s a big event, but closer results would make it even better.

Dethier: Of course. The Ryder Cup for amateur golfers? I am all the way.

Colgan: I admit it was my first Walker Cup in golf media, I had to take a break to research why, exactly, the event didn’t include the rest of Europe at the start. History and tradition are great, but a closer competition would be even better.

On Tuesday, we dropped our 2021-2022 ranking of the Top 100 Courses You Can Play, which for the first time included designs in Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean. Dylan Dethier shared 10 takeaways here. What struck you the most about our last celebration of public golf?

Meaning: That I need to return to Canada. I love to see Highland Links return to our list. If there is a prettier golf course, I haven’t seen it.

Bamberger: How I care more about this list than any other, with all of these courses 99% of all golfers will never see. This list captures the vibe of the era.

Dethier: There is more to a great golf course than exclusivity, difficulty and pedigree. There is funk on this list. There is an adventure. There is character. And there is a lot of fun to be had. It’s time to start booking tee times.

Colgan: As much as I love to bemoan the hordes of public golfers who take tee times at Bethpage every week, these courses are still home to some of the best municipal golf courses in the world. Oh… and I can’t WAIT to get to Pinehurst this summer.

