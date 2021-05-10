PRECIOUS-Gold companies as US employment data lacks glue





* Job growth in the United States slows sharply in April

* The dollar hovers near its lowest level for more than 2 months

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings up 0.6% on Friday

* Spot gold may test resistance at $ 1,847 / oz – technical details (add technical details, update prices)

May 10 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Monday to trade near a three-month high reached last week after weaker-than-expected US employment data supported the hope that interest rates will stay low for some time, reinforcing the attractiveness of metals.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $ 1,834.96 an ounce at 5:28 a.m. GMT, after hitting its highest level since February 11 at $ 1,842.91 in the previous session.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $ 1,835.00 an ounce.

The US Jobs Report is pretty much the beginning and the end of gold’s history right now. This has really tightened market expectations, at least on the sidelines of Federal Reserve rate hikes, IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

With momentum on the rise, $ 1,850 will be the next key level to watch for gold, he added.

Data released on Friday showed US job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, as companies scrambled to find workers and raw materials amid rapidly improving public health and massive government aid.

The 266,000 jobs that US companies created last month fell far short of expectations, a Federal Reserve official said.

The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until inflation and employment pick up.

Falling interest rates lower the opportunity cost of holding unproductive bullion and weigh on the dollar.

The dollar index languished near a two-month low.

Spot gold could test resistance at $ 1,847 an ounce, a break above that could lead to a gain of $ 1,876, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

A sentiment indicator, the holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.6% on Friday.

Speculators started bullish bets on COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week leading up to May 4.

Palladium rose 0.3% to $ 2,934.15. Silver gained 1.1% to $ 27.74, while platinum rose 0.6% to $ 1,256.27.

Report by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos