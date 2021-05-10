US destroys unwanted equipment in Afghanistan and sells it as scrap metal





BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) The twisted remains of several all-terrain vehicles lean precariously inside the sprawling Baba Mirs scrapyard, alongside shattered fragments that were once generators, tank tracks that were dismantled into pieces of metal and mountains of tents reduced to slices. Fabric.

That’s all American military equipment. The Americans are dismantling their part of the nearby Bagram Air Base, their largest remaining outpost in Afghanistan, and whatever they don’t bring home or give to the Afghan army they destroy it as completely as possible.

They do this as a safety measure, to ensure that the equipment does not fall into the hands of the militants. But for Mir and the dozens of other scrap metal vendors around Bagram, it’s an exasperating waste.

What they are doing is betraying the Afghans. They should go, Mir said. As they destroyed this vehicle, they destroyed us.

As the last few thousand US and NATO troops march for the door, ending their own 20-year war in Afghanistan, they are embroiled in a massive logistics venture, packing bases across the country. They are leaving behind an Afghan population many of whom are deeply frustrated and angry. They feel abandoned to a legacy they attribute at least in part to Americans, a deeply corrupt government backed by the United States, and growing instability that could erupt in a brutal new phase of civil war.

The bitterness of the junkyard owners is only a small part of that, and it’s somewhat self-interested: they are partly angry that they could have benefited more from the sale of intact gear. But this has been a common theme over the past two traumatic and destructive decades where the actions the United States has touted as necessary or beneficial have disappointed only those Afghans who have felt the repercussions.

In Bagram, north-west of the capital Kabul, and in other bases, American forces are taking an inventory of the equipment that will be sent back to America. Tens of thousands of metal containers, approximately 20 feet long, are being shipped aboard C-17 cargo planes or by road through Pakistan and Central Asia. Last week, 60 C-17s loaded with equipment had already left Afghanistan.

Officials are secretive about what is left and what is going on. Most of what is shipped home is sensitive material that was never designed to stay, say U.S. defense and Western officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely about the departure of the troops. .

Other equipment, including helicopters, military vehicles, weapons and ammunition, will be handed over to the Afghan national defense and security forces. Some bases will also be given to them. The base in New Antonik, Helmand province, where the Taliban is said to control about 80% of the rural area, is one of the most recently transferred.

Equipment and vehicles are intended for scrap metal and cannot be repaired or transferred to Afghan security forces due to their poor condition.

So far, around 1,300 pieces of equipment have been destroyed, according to a US military statement. There will be more before the Sept. 11 departure deadline, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The practice is not new. The same was done in 2014, when thousands of troops withdrew when the United States and NATO handed over security from the Afghans to the Afghans. More than 387 million pounds (176 million kilograms) of scrap metal from destroyed equipment and vehicles was sold to Afghans for $ 46.5 million, a spokeswoman for the Agency said at the time. army defense logistics in Virginia.

Last month, around the time President Joe Biden announced that America was ending its Eternal War, Mir paid nearly $ 40,000 for a container full of 70 tons of discarded equipment.

Hell makes money, he told The Associated Press, but it will only be a fraction of what he could have made selling the vehicles if they had been left intact, even if they were not in working order.

The parts were reportedly sold to legions of auto repair shops across Afghanistan, he said. It can’t happen now. They’ve been reduced to mutilated pieces of metal that Mir sells to a few thousand Afghans.

Sadat, another Bagram junk dealer who only gave one name, says similar junk yards across the country are filled with crumbling American equipment.

They left us nothing, he said. They don’t trust us. They destroyed our country. They only give us destruction.

The Western official, familiar with the packing process, said US forces were faced with a dilemma: hand over largely dilapidated but undamaged equipment and risk dropping it into the hands of enemy forces, or destroying and disposing of it. angry Afghans.

To make his point, he told a story: Not so long ago, American forces discovered two Hummers who had found their way into the hands of the enemy. They had been rearranged and filled with explosives. US troops destroyed the vehicles and the incident reinforced a policy of material destruction.

But Afghan junkyard owners and dozens of others who sifted through the trash in the yard wondered what danger a treadmill could have posed to demand it be torn, or the long lengths of fire hose. that had been cut into pieces, or the Hesco bags. , once used to create large sand-barrier walls, now their powerful cut and useless mesh fabric.

Dozens of cut and trenched tents lay in a heap on the floor of the junkyard. Nearby were bags of fuel and gutted generators, tank tracks, and knotty bits of metal that looked like the undercarriage of a vehicle.

They destroyed our country and now they are giving us their garbage, said Hajji Gul, another gray-bearded junk dealer. What should we do with it?

AP writer in Washington Lolita Baldor contributed to this report.

