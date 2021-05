Markets Live: Cyber ​​Attack Threatens US Fuel Supply, Confirms Next Step To Resume UK

Good morning. Welcome to the ICs Live Blog. Here our writers organize the biggest business stories of today and the weekend.

Cyber ​​attacks threaten major US pipelines

Late Friday, news was reported that the Colonial Pipeline, the largest refinery pipeline in the United States across the Atlantic Ocean, was hit by a cyber attack, taking the system offline and stopping all operations. Pipelines typically transport more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily to meet consumer energy needs from Texas to New York.

Reflecting the importance of the pipeline and revealing vulnerabilities in major supply chains in the Americas, the Transportation Department announced that it had taken emergency action Sunday evening. To aid fuel shortages, the government has eased restrictions on vehicles carrying fuel through temporary service time exemptions to allow gasoline, gasoline, and other products to be transported by road.

The colonial issue (hence the Americas) has been linked to ransomware attacks, so essential files are usually encrypted and the victim is demanding money. With the proliferation of data breaches in recent years, various cybersecurity companies are emerging worldwide, and Darktrace (DARK) is the latest emerging in the UK. The value of this group is currently 2.3 billion.

Greggs rebound

Greggs (GRG: Buy, April 14, 2021) says that a year’s earnings could be significantly higher than previously expected, so if you look at the London market, Monday morning sausage rolls were on the agenda. Shares in mobile food retailers rose 8% when they opened.

At signs that consumers are returning to physical stores as the country is shutting down, Greggs said he has witnessed a significant recovery in sales levels. [the] Relaxation of restrictions.

Confirm reopening in the future

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the next step in opening the UK economy later today with strong election results last week. From May 17th, indoor hospitality, including bars, cinemas and hotels, is open and people can hug close friends and relatives. But would you encourage more people to return to the office? And what this means for travel agents-read the Oliver Tellings report on whether George Soros was wrong about Trainline.

Follow the live blog below:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos