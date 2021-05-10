Metro Bank Calls for Rule Relaxation on Small Banks to Help UK Recovery





Metro Bank’s chief executive urged regulators to take advantage of “unique moments” to promote competition by loosening rules for small banks, warning that current weaknesses in the sector will hinder Britain’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. I did.

Daniel Frumkin told The Financial Times, “If we really want the economy to boom, we will have to find a way to create more competition in the banking industry.”

He said bankers should do a better job claiming that the reform will benefit the wider economy by improving credit availability and reducing the “loyalty penalty” faced by customers who rarely change providers.

“This is a problem that affects everyone, and as I wish, it is more urgent now. [small business] It is a boom that will help the economy recover. So not fixing obstacles in a more competitive environment has obvious economic implications,” Frumkin said.

A report released on Monday by the Social Market Foundation, a cross-party think tank, warned that the personal current account market is more concentrated than it was before the 2008 financial crisis, and that the epidemic has exacerbated some problems. Conversion rate decreased.

Challenger Bank’s share of SME loans also fell from 48% last year to 31%. This is because the government relied primarily on large banks to design and implement emergency loan plans.

Richard Davies, chief executive of business-focused challenger bank Allica, said the epidemic threatened to revert some of the profits it had earned over the past decade. “After Covid and after Brexit, we need to make progress this year, but I’m not sure we’re getting enough attention from the senior government right now,” he added.

Executives in the UK banking sector have been stepping up public and private lobbying in recent months ahead of a series of major regulatory reviews.

Bank of England’s prudential regulators are reviewing an approach to the “Minimum Requirements for Own Funding and Eligible Debt” or MREL, which forces banks to issue expensive loss-absorbing liabilities once they reach a certain size.

In the UK, this requirement begins much earlier than the equivalent rules of the EU and the US, and bankers say it creates a serious barrier to growth and deters investment. The PRA is also discussing widespread changes to “simplify” the rules for unstructured lenders in the aftermath of Brexit.

Meanwhile, the independent board of directors, led by former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Keith Skeoch, is designed to improve the stability of large banks, but smaller lenders are reviewing “defensive” rules that make them less profitable. A group of inter-party lawmakers are also investigating post-Brexit regulatory reforms, focusing on the Challenge Bank.

Frumkin has been out of the limelight since taking on Metro Bank last year. The bank’s previous leadership team was forced out in 2019 due to misreporting. However, he said he chose to “put my head on the railing” for the following reasons: A rare window of opportunity for change.

“if [BoE] It leads to conclusions that are not conducive to the competition, which will probably be the answer for many years. . . It will take another 5 to 10 years for them to revisit.”

