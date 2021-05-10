There were at least 9 mass shootings in the United States this weekend





“Words are insufficient to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still there, we are all incredibly shaken up.”

The alleged shooter – believed to be the boyfriend of one of the victims – is also dead, according to Colorado Springs police.

The tragedy was one of at least nine mass shootings that took place in the United States over the weekend.

At least 15 people have been killed and 30 others injured in mass shootings since Friday night, according to CNN reports and analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media and police reports.

CNN defines a mass shooting as an incident with four or more people killed or wounded by gunshot – excluding the shooter.

From a townhouse community and neighborhood park to a hotel and nightclub, it’s the mass shootings that rocked communities in seven states.

Phoenix

An overnight shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel left one dead and at least seven others injured, Phoenix Police Sgt. Margaret Cox said at a press conference on Sunday morning.

A group attending an event at the hotel had an altercation which resulted in gunfire, Cox said. All of the victims are believed to be between 18 and 22 years old.

Cox told reporters there was more than one shooter, but investigators are trying to find out exactly how many and what types of guns were used.

The shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act, she added.

Woodlawn, Maryland

Three people died and another was injured in a shooting in a townhouse on Saturday morning just outside Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to a call for an active shooter and fire scene in a townhouse community in suburban Woodlawn, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a press release.

Investigators say the suspect set his residence on fire and broke into his neighbors’ house, where he then shot and stabbed them, the statement said. He shot dead two other neighbors as they left their homes, including a 24-year-old man who died, the statement said.

The suspect was confronted by police who ordered him to drop his handgun, the statement said. He was later shot dead by police and taken into custody after refusing, the statement said, and later died in hospital.

California

At least three people have been killed and nine others injured in three separate shootings in California.

In Los Angeles, one person died and five others were injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

Three people with gunshot wounds were taken to hospitals in critical condition and a fifth non-life threatening injured person was also transported, according to a media alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Citrus Heights, police told CNN affiliate KCRA.

Officers found several fights in and around the club’s parking lot, according to the affiliate.

That same night, over 400 miles away in Compton, police were in the area when they heard gunshots.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found two men between the ages of 15 and 20 dead at the scene. Police were later alerted that two other people were seeking treatment for gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.

Newark

Four people were injured in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, according to a tweet from the police department.

Two men and two women “were shot and wounded,” according to the tweet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS for advice.

Milwaukee

Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating a shooting that injured four people on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The victims, aged 23 to 45, all suffered non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting and the charges will be transmitted to the prosecution in the coming days, the statement said.

St. Louis County, Missouri

Two people died and three others were injured after a shooting in a park in Kinloch, Missouri on Friday night, St. Louis County police said in a press release.

“It was all peaceful and beautiful and the next thing you know … gunshots just broke out,” Willoid Williams, who witnessed the shooting, told CNN affiliate KMOV.

Williams said he was in the area for a “block party” when a truck pulled up and started pulling.

“It’s just outrageous, it was crazy,” Williams said.

Police said they found no casualties when they arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m., but later found five people had rushed to hospital.

Two of the men were pronounced dead in hospital while the other victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department.

CNN’s Kay Jones, Raja Razek, Melissa Alonso, Alta Spells and Keith Allen contributed to this report.

