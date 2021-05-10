New Commitment to the Seafish Board





A new chair, vice chair and five members have been appointed to the board of the Sea Fish Industry Authority (Seafish).

Seafish is a non-departmental public entity with a wide range of activities to support a thriving aquatic industry, working with fisheries and processing companies, ranging from importers, retailers and food service providers.

This is a ministerial appointment agreed by the four fishing administrations that co-sponsor Seafish.

Recruitment was carried out in accordance with the Ministerial Code of Practice for the appointment of public institutions. All appointments are made by merit and political activities are not involved in the selection process. However, there is a requirement to disclose the political activities of the nominee. None of the appointed persons declared any important activities.

Michael Sheldon is currently Vice-Chairman of Seafish, a Director of the Agricultural and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Chair of the Pork Division Panel. Michael has more than 20 years of non-executive experience and significant experience in establishing long-term strategies and delivery plans, as well as serving as chairman of public and private companies. Michael has been appointed to the Board of Directors as the new Chairman of Seafish.

Jeff Halliwell is currently Chair of the Customer Engagement Group, which independently investigates consumer and stakeholder engagement for Electricity North West Ltd. Director of the Food Standards Agency. He was recently appointed Chairman of the Coal Authority. Jeff has part-time experience in the food sector, NHS, Higher and Academic Education and Charity Management Boards, and senior executive experience in the food, healthcare, technology and regulatory markets. Jeff has been involved in significant corporate transformation programs including mergers, acquisitions, divestments and refinances. Jeff has been appointed to the Board of Directors as Seafish’s new vice-chair.

Graham Black provides considerable experience working within government. Until last year, he served as a Director of Marine Scotland and previously served as Head of Large Enterprises at HMRC. In both roles, Graham has taken on both organizations through a significant organizational change and reform programme. Graham has been appointed to the Seafish Board of Directors as an independent board member.

David Brooks has extensive non-executive experience in a wide range of sectors including food and beverage, healthcare, housing, and technology. David recently resigned from the board of directors of the Food Standards Agency (FSA). David has held several top management roles in various companies and is an educated accountant. David has been appointed to the Seafish Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Heather Jones has 30 years of experience working directly with government, industry and research institutions with scientific competence. She was previously Head of the International Sector of the Scottish Government and Deputy Director of Marin Scotland. She has experience as a CEO. It has been strategically operated for 14 years at the board level. Heather founded the UK’s first industry-led aquaculture innovation body with 200 organizations as members. Her recent advisory roles include the UK Seafood Innovation Fund, Aquaculture Research Collaboration Hub, Scottish Aquaculture Leadership Group, and founder of the Scottish Aquaculture Women’s Network. Heather has been appointed to the Seafish Board of Directors as a member with background in marine and fishery science.

Nigel Edwards has extensive experience in the seafood industry and is currently the Director of CSR at Hilton Food Group, supplying a wide range of protein to partner retailers worldwide, including seafood from Tesco and Waitrose, from factories in Grimsby. Nigel is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of Responsible Fishing Vessel Scheme, a member of the Strategic Industry Leaders Group for the UK’s Defras Seafood 2040 Strategy and Chairman of the Seafood Industry Alliance. Nigel has been appointed to the Seafish Board of Directors representing the processing sector.

Harry Wick is the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Irish Fish Producers Organization, representing the interests of about 140 member ships catching a variety of fish species in waters across the UK. He is also co-chair of the Northern Ireland Fisheries Federation and a member of the British Federation of Fish Producers’ Organizations. Harry works closely with a wide range of fishing stakeholders to promote the sustainability, safety and economic outlook for the UK fishing sector. Prior to that, he was a Royal Naval Officer and during that time served as a Marine Enforcement Officer on behalf of the MMO in the Fisheries Conservation Platoon. Harry has been appointed to the Seafish Board as the head of the large fishing sector.

