UK home prices rise at the fastest rate in 5 years | Housing market





The UK’s largest mortgage lender says home prices are rising at the fastest rate in five years after the UK Treasury Department extended stamp duty holidays and buys soared.

A monthly snapshot of the Halifax real estate market saw a 1.4% increase in home prices in April, hitting an all-time high with an average selling price of just over 258,000.

Halifax says it has added nearly $20,000 to the average home price since the market stalled during its first coronavirus containment in April 2020.

Stamp duty relief will be phased out in two phases in June and September, but the bank said it expected demand for real estate to remain strong over the next few months.

The savings accumulated during the blockade gave some buyers more cash to invest in the real estate of their dreams, while the new mortgage guarantee scheme eased the deposit constraints of some prospective home buyers who previously thought of the first step towards their home. Said it could have done. The ladder was several years away.

However, it warned that there is a possibility that the unemployment rate will rise after the government’s end of the ceasefire system in September and that housing price inflation may slow down by the end of 2021.

Stamp duty holidays continue to stimulate an extremely active market as buyers widen the scarcity of currently available homes to take advantage of government plans, said Russell Galley, managing director of Halifaxs.

The impact of stamp duty holidays will diminish, but will gradually disappear over the coming months as low inventory levels, low interest rates and ongoing demand are expected to continue to support market prices.

Galley said he expects the recent level of activity in the housing market to continue in the short term as buyers continue to search for larger homes.

As the immunization program continues, he added, while optimism about the long-term outlook for the UK economy is growing, but we are cautious about the mid-term outlook for the housing market, he added.

The Halifax survey was the latest evidence of strong demand for homes. According to HMRC’s monthly real estate transaction data, UK home sales in March 2021 rose to an all-time high at 32.2%, seasonally adjusted to 191,000 in February.

Meanwhile, the National Architecture Association revealed that in April housing prices rose 2.1%, the highest monthly increase since 2004.

Howard Archer, economist at EY Item Club, said: The mayor will receive short-term support from late March to late June and, in part, with an extension of the overall stamp duty base increase through the end of September. In the introduction of a mortgage guarantee scheme for people with low deposits.

Meanwhile, the extension of the closure system until the end of September will help the market to raise the unemployment rate lower than previously expected.

Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director of Real Estate Brokers Group Fine & Country, said: The air is slim here and all buyers know in their minds that things will calm down and growth will slow by the end of the year, but they are still crazy about prices. I bid.

Surprisingly, the stage is ready for this rally to continue, and the market will bring its own vaccine rebound, as delivered to Boris Johnson this week. Broader optimism is still complemented by weather improvements, the impending easing of Covid restrictions, low interest rates, a desire for more space, and the fact that many homeowners have saved thousands of pounds that could not go anywhere.

