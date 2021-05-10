Profiles of British citizens residing in Italy in a survey of the British Embassy in Rome





This survey provides useful insights in improving communication about citizenship after the launch of the Brexit Pa Saparola campaign in Italian for friends and family of British citizens in Italy.

The British Embassy in Rome launched an online survey in March to better understand the British population living in Italy. This initiative aims to gather insights into the degree of integration of the British community in Italy and provides the first data to support the embassy in its ambitious information and assistance plans after Brexit.

Survey results gathered primarily through Embassys social media account @UKinItaly (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) will be used to inform new communication and engagement strategies for British citizens residing in Italy after the UK left the European Union. . More than 1,200 of the more than 30,000 British citizens in Italy took part in the survey, thanks to newsletters and English publications and dissemination through social media by the British Residents Association. Here is a summary of the key findings.

Northern Italy, especially Lombardy (20%) and Lazio (18%), are home to the majority of British citizens living in Italy, but can be found in all regions of Italy: Tuscany (12%), Piemonte (7%), Veneto ( 6.5%), Emilia-Romagna (5%) and limitedly Abruzzo, Umbria, Puglia, Calabria and Sicily.

Six out of ten respondents are long-term residents. Almost 20% settled here 10 to 20 years ago, and less than 40% 20 years ago. However, the flow of British people choosing Italy as their new home seems to be constant. This is because a large percentage (22%) have been here only for 1 to 5 years.

Most Brits settled in Italy to work (34%), and 29% and 27% moved to retire or stay with their family, respectively. Given the fact that the majority (nearly 60%) of UK citizens currently living in Italy are over 55 and 20% belong to the 45-54 year old group, only 2% can study in Italy.

The British people have also developed deep personal relationships within their communities and are highly integrated. Half of the respondents have an Italian family, and 70% say most of their friends and acquaintances are Italians. These deep roots are also reflected in the everyday language. 41% speak Italian more often than English.

In terms of how information is maintained, respondents say they use Italian and English sources on an equal basis. While 24% primarily search their websites in English, a similar percentage (23%) prefer Italian offline sources such as newspapers (7.4%) and TV (15.6%) over the UK.

Information on the integration of British citizens in Italy before January 1, 2021, at a time when communication and promotion of the rights of British citizens residing in Italy was the absolute priority of the British Embassy in Rome, is the way for the new Tell A. Opened. The Friends Campaign (called Passaparola in Italian) dealing with relatives and friends from Italy in local media is particularly popular in small cities and remote areas.

On the day the Passaparola campaign began, British Ambassador Jill Morris said: The results of our survey are particularly interesting and evidence of a high degree of integration of my fellow citizens in this beautiful country. The decision to use TV and national and local media for the Passaparola campaign stems from the fact that they have Italian roots and are very familiar with Dante’s language, which celebrated its 700th anniversary just a few weeks ago.

The embassy publishes regular updates on the guide to living in Italy available at www.gov.uk/livinginitaly and organizes regular virtual meetings on Facebook www.facebook.com/ukinitaly and YouTube, including live Q&A events and one-on-one advice. Do it. Session advertised on social media @ukinitaly and www.gov.uk/government/news/meeting-british-citizens-across-italy. To cover hard-to-reach people, the embassy works with newspapers and news agencies to place advertisements, and works with businesses and organizations across Italy to distribute posters and other printed information materials.

