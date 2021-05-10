



Boris Johnson loves to talk about his dedication to Britain’s precious union. But last Thursday’s elections question the future of an increasingly fragmented country.

In the UK, Johnson is the master of all surveys. In fact, the Conservative Prime Minister’s 30-foot inflatable airship overlooked Hartlepool, and Thorez won a remarkable by-election at the Labor Party, which was once the blood-red northern heartland.

A few hours later, less than 100 miles later, Scottish Nationalist leader Nicolas Sister effectively declared victory, and in Edinburgh declared an unprecedented fourth year in office for the SNP. Even in Wales, a long forgotten son of British politics, the innate Labor Party confuses public opinion polls to consolidate power in the Gulf of Cardiff.

Such political promiscuity can be considered evidence that succession works. Different voters in different regions of the country vote for different political parties. But in fact, the results of Thursday’s elections are likely to herald a crescendo of heightening the constitutional crisis in Britain.

Johnsons’ muscular corporatism has proven catnip to British voters, especially in the Leave precinct.

The union party’s tactical voting helped keep the SNP from reaching a full victory, but there was an increase in the affirmative majority in the Scottish Parliament. The sturgeon welcomed it as a strong order for a second referendum. This command battle between London and Edinburgh could end in court.

None of this will shake Boris Johnson. The prime minister said he would invite the leaders delegated to the British team summit over the weekend. But only after confirming that he will not support another Scottish independence vote.

However, the success of the Tories election is potentially at a cost to the union itself. Post-war and post-empire Britain was mostly united into one by social democratic reforms. The welfare state, especially the NHS, ties countries and territories in the UK.

While trying to bring unionism into a single form, Johnson and his colleagues are inadvertently flagging their weaknesses.

Now British unionism appears in single shades of red, white and blue. Union Unit was installed on Downing Street, directed by Michael Gove. When not swayed by the civil war, most unit proposals to strengthen trade unions have centered around better branding for projects funded by the UK Treasury. In November, the unit reportedly requested that the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine vial be labeled with the union flag.

This is not the way trade unionism has traditionally flourished. For centuries, unionism has taken many forms in various places, including starting sales in Berwick in Ballymena’s Orange walks. Torie, once dominant in Scotland, the Labor Party at that time was essentially a nationalist union member. Each was pro-British, but won votes on their promise to defend local interests. Such heterogeneity was the key to union success.

While trying to bring unionism into a single form, Johnson and his colleagues are inadvertently showing weaknesses. The union always did its best when no one talked about it. Johnsons’ muscle joiningism serves to highlight and emphasize the increasingly underlying tension bonds.

Seeing the establishment of the Scottish and Welsh parliaments at the end of the 20th century, the succession settlements radically changed all British politics except the Central. Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast became the newly discovered seats of power, but London remained.

Many voters have come to view their delegated parliament as a major source of sovereignty, even if the legislative power is technically in Westminster. Britain is dealing with many of these tensions. Otherwise, the power to argue between different levels of government was often handed over to Brussels.

Brexit terribly stopped this constructive ambiguity. Since becoming Prime Minister in 2019, Johnson has dramatically increased the power of his executives. In the name of parliamentary sovereignty, it better regulated the UK’s internal market dominance and focused on Westminster.

Far from strengthening Britain, the political domination of the Conservative Party will rush to dismantle. Tories realized that he had votes to win as he was regarded as defending British interests against the rest of the union.

Britain is listing towards a constitutional crisis

Ever since the David Camerons election poster of then-Labor leader Ed Miliband in Alex Salmonds pocket led Cameron to victory in 2015, Tory’s successive leaders have pushed this once taboo message. It is no coincidence that the better the Conservatives do in the UK, the stronger the SNP.

Meanwhile, Britain’s view of unions is increasingly defined by ambivalence. According to a 2019 poll, the majority of conservative voters said they would be pleased with the breakup if the UK meant to offer Brexit.

There may be reasons for comforting less muscular union members. The Welsh Labor Party topped the polls and secured enough seats to rule alone. However, Mark Drakefords was ashamed that the tensions in Welsh-centered trade unionism were increasingly felt by the concern of a minority outside the principality.

In Scotland, Tories took second place after a campaign centered around a single policy of opposition to independence. Leaders of Northern Ireland’s two major union parties have resigned in recent weeks.

Britain is at risk of constitution. Without a full SNP majority, Sturgeons’ demand for a referendum could be easing, but it won’t go away. The same goes for Ireland’s border polls.

A looser and more federal interpretation of the UK’s unofficial constitution could allow for differences while preserving the integrity of the union, but there is only one winner in the competition between Boris Johnson’s electoral interests and unions.

Telling the Scots that there is no democratic path in unions is not a long-term solution and is not the basis for a thriving partnership. However, there was no firm majority of Scottish independence or Irish reunification, so Johnson’s precious union could have been limp for years. However, history suggests that such a divided nation is unlikely to unite forever.

Peter Geoghegan is the author of Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics.

