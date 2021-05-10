First thing: the United States is finally turning the corner of the Covid crisis | American News





Hello.

More than a year after the coronavirus hit the United States, killing more than half a million Americans to date, the White House said yesterday that the country is finally on the verge of a pandemic. But with significantly lower infections, hospital admissions and deaths, the Biden administration faces increasing pressure to help countries that are still in the grip of Covid-19.

We’re turning the corner, said Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s Covid response coordinator. He also said the country was on track to meet Joe Bidens’ goal of having at least 70 percent of Americans at least partially immunized by July 4. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter, he said.

It comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) said inequity in access to vaccines was grotesque and a moral scandal as the pandemic continued to rage in India and South Asia.

How many Americans have been vaccinated so far? About 58% of adults have received at least one vaccine and about 113 million are fully immunized. In contrast, in some African countries only 1% of the population has been vaccinated.

Israeli police storm the sacred site of Jerusalem after clashes that last through the night. Palestinians ran for shelter from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces in the old city of Jerusalems yesterday. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP / Getty Images

Israeli police stormed a sacred Jerusalem site that houses the Dome of the Rock after overnight clashes with Palestinian protesters. The violence came ahead of a march slated for Jerusalem Day today by hard-core Israeli nationalists.

About 180 people were injured overnight, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, and 50 were admitted to hospital after officers in riot gear clashed with protesters in East Jerusalem.

Republicans prepare to oust Liz CheneyLiz Cheney could be ousted as Republican leader number three in the House this week. Photograph: Erin Scott / Reuters

Republican fights are set to peak this week, encouraged by Donald Trump, as they prepare to impeach Liz Cheney as the number three House party leader as punishment for her public criticism of the former President.

It comes after the Wyoming lawmaker spoke out against Trump for his role in inciting the Jan.6 Capitol uprising and his claims that the election was stolen from him. She was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of his second indictment.

Bad sign for Cheney, Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the parliamentary minority who previously defended her, has said he supports her rival Elise Stefanik.

Despite his electoral defeat, Trump has buried himself so deeply in the DNA of the Republican Party that the two are now almost inseparable, writes our Washington DC bureau chief David Smith.

Gunman kills six in Colorado Family members mourn at the scene of the Colorado Springs shooting. Photograph: Jerilee Bennett / AP

Colorado today mourned the victims of yet another fatal shooting after a gunman opened fire at a birthday party, killing six adults before committing suicide. Police said the shooting in the early hours of Sunday took place at a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs.

The alleged shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party, which was attended by friends, family and children. It was the worst mass shooting in the states since a gunman killed 10 people in a Boulder supermarket on March 22. Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the latest shooting was devastating.

In other news

The opioid crisis has been fabricated, the director of a damning documentary about its origins said in an interview with The Guardian. Alex Gibneys’ two-part HBO documentary series The Crime of the Century reframes the crisis, which killed nearly half a million Americans between 2000 and 2019, as a crime of fraudulent marketing and corporate greed. companies. The crisis was fabricated. It wasn’t something that just happened, he told Adrian Horton.

The Biden administration yesterday issued an emergency declaration to avert fuel shortages after America’s worst infrastructure cyberattack shut down a vital pipeline supplying the east coast. The pipeline, operated by Colonial Pipeline, carries gasoline and other fuels from Texas to the northeast and carries approximately 45% of the fuel used on the east coast.

Burmese poet Khet Thi has died in custody and his body is returned with the organs removed, according to his family. His wife said they were both taken for questioning on Saturday. Khet Thi, whose Facebook page said he was 45, wrote the line: They shoot in the head but they don’t know the revolution is in the heart.

The statistic of the day: more than half of restaurateurs consider quitting their jobs, most citing insufficient wages

Amid an unprecedented shortage of foodservice job applicants in the United States, a One Fair Wage survey of more than 2,800 workers found that 53% were considering leaving. Of those, 76% said they wanted to leave due to low wages and tips, while 78% said they could stay if they were given a full, stable and satisfactory salary.

Don’t Miss This: My Year of Miscarriages and How I Got Through It

In this moving piece, Alexandra King describes the comfort of cooking after multiple miscarriages. The writer describes the switch from miscarriage discussion boards to bread-baking threads with lots of men living in Wisconsin named Dave and Mike. No buns in my oven, at least not for long anyway. But I had to do something. So I knocked out sourdough breads by the dozen, King writes.

Last thing: how the lock transformed our hair

First there was the locking bangs, and more recently the shaggy mullet, but the last hairstyle to hit Zoom screens? The hime. It has been worn by celebrities including Haim, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and the hashtag #hime has over 126 million views on TikTok. The style is of Japanese origin, writes Priya Elan, and features brutally cut straight side locks and bangs. The popularity of the cut depends on the lockdown, says Rachael Gibson, who manages Hair Historian’s Instagram account, and our ongoing communication via screens.

