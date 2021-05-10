Overseas travel investigated by parliamentary watchdog of British Prime Minister Johnson





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers media questions after visiting the King Solomon Academy in Marylebone, London, UK on April 29, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via Reuters

A standard watchdog in Congress is investigating how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported his personal travel abroad, but a spokeswoman for Johnson said the donor-provided Caribbean holidays were correctly registered with the authorities.

A standard parliamentary member said Johnson was investigating whether he violated the lawmakers’ code of conduct in a newly released list of ongoing investigations.

This scrutiny has increased Johnson’s scrutiny of finances. The electoral authorities individually looked at how his apartment renovation was financed. Opposition parties accused his government of being full of vulgarity and cynicism. Read more

Johnson declared to Congress in 2020 that from December 26, 2019 to January 5, 2020, he traveled the Caribbean for vacation with his partner Carrie Symonds. The registration was jointly provided with accommodation worth £15,000. Founder of the Carphone Warehouse retail chain.

When asked about the holiday, the spokesperson said, “The prime minister has transparently declared the in-kind profits on the Commons profit list.” “The prime minister’s declaration is correct.”

The release on Monday said Johnson was being investigated under a section on rules related to travel outside the UK, citing a section that requires lawmakers to be open and frank in disclosing relevant interests.

The release did not specify the exact nature of the investigation and the trip under investigation.

According to the rules booklet, lawmakers must register for all visits outside the UK, either personally or if not paid by the state.

The opposition Labor Party said Johnson needed to further explain the agreement on Caribbean holidays.

If found to be a violation of the rules, Johnson may be forced to apologize, and if the commissioner determines that the violation is serious enough, it may be referred to a commission authorized by Congress to recommend further sanctions up to deportation. .

Expulsion cases are extremely rare.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

