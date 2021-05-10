Activists say UK airport expansion plans should be halted amid new climate targets | Air transport





Campaigners warned that the UK government should stop all airport expansion plans until it comes up with a way to meet legally binding climate targets and advice from its own experts.

In a letter to the ministers, groups opposing the planned expansion at eight airports across the country said the government’s recent decision to include aviation in its binding climate targets meant that expansion plans should be halted.

Until the government negotiates and publishes policies on preferred strategies for net zero aviation, it is unknown how local authorities or governments can justify a given airport expansion in line with binding carbon budgets and targets. Transportation secretary Shapps and community and local government secretary Robert Jenrick.

Expansions are planned for seven UK airports (Leeds Bradford, Luton, Bristol, Southampton, Heathrow, Stansted, Manston), all in different stages. Activists are also hoping that Gatwick will soon submit plans to increase its capacity.

In December, the government owns advisors to the Climate Change Commission, and said there should be no net expansion of UK airport capacity unless the sector is on a path to sufficiently outperform net emissions.

The Minister is empowered to request decisions made at the local level to take into account the domestic and international climate impacts of granting permits to airports.

Activists say it is imperative to suspend the offer until the government has a comprehensive aviation strategy that is expected in the coming months.

A government spokesman added that planning decisions should be made at the local level whenever possible. The power to call is used very selectively, and upon request for an application, the Minister will consider the case individually in accordance with the published policy. .

