US Equity Futures Tend to Go Down the Hours Before Monday’s Opening Bell

US equity futures are generally down ahead of Monday’s trading session with the end of the first quarter earnings season.

Investors are awaiting a few expected reports on Monday, including Tyson Foods, Marriott International, BioNtech and Coty in the morning. The afternoon will see issues of Occidental Petroleum, Simon Property Group, Wynn Resorts, Roblox and Trex to name a few.

On Friday, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.7% to 4,232.60, its third consecutive gain, and surpassing the previous all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 34,777.76, setting a record for the third day in a row. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.9% to 13,752.24.

PLANT-TECH BENSON HILL GOES PUBLIC IN $ 2 BILLION SPAC MERGER

Small business shares also rose sharply. The Russell 2000 Index outperformed major stock indexes, climbing 1.4% to 2,271.63.

The economy is picking up steam as the coronavirus vaccination rate rises, but Friday’s U.S. employment report was a huge disappointment. The most anticipated economic data in the market each month, it shows employers added just 266,000 jobs in April. This was far less than the 975,000 jobs expected by economists and a marked slowdown from the hiring rate of 770,000 in March.

The low number of jobs strengthens the Federal Reserve’s arguments for keeping interest rates low.

US stocks were moving cautiously hours before the opening bell on Monday.

Such low interest rates were a major reason for the stock market’s recovery from its pandemic low in March 2020. Investors worried that a supercharged economy could lead to higher and persistent inflation, forcing the bank US central to raise rates. The Fed is keeping short-term rates at an all-time high and buying $ 120 billion in bonds every month.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks mostly rose on Monday, encouraged by a rally on Wall Street as a grim jobs report signaled investors that interest rates would likely stay low.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in afternoon trading to 29,518.34. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 jumped 1.3% to 7,172.80. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.7% to 3,252.01. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.3% to 28,527.52, while the Shanghai Composite fell nearly 0.1% to 3,416.19.

Regional gains are coming despite a recent surge in coronavirus infections in Asia.

“In Asia, inbound economic releases may contain the shadow of a renewed COVID resurgence,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya, of the Asia and Oceania Treasury Department of the Singapore branch of Mizuho Bank.

In Japan, concern is growing over tens of thousands of athletes and officials entering the country for the Tokyo Olympics, which is slated to open in July. Many will come from countries where people have been vaccinated, while the rollout has been extremely slow in Japan, with around 3% of the population vaccinated so far. Tokyo Olympics organizers promise strict measures to prevent clusters and regularly test athletes and officials for infections.

Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist for IG in Singapore, said investors were monitoring US inflation and retail sales data and UK economic growth data.

Recent relatively strong global earnings reports have pushed up stock prices. Among the companies reporting profits later this week are Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude added 59 cents to $ 65.49 per barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 19 cents to $ 64.90 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 67 cents to $ 68.95 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 108.92 Japanese yen from 108.59 yen on Friday night. The euro weakened to $ 1.2158 from $ 1.2167.

