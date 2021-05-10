Britain is a’very strong location’ that allows hugs and pubs to be held indoors





Leading immunologists say the UK is in a “very strong position” to ease COVID-19 restrictions and help the country “get back to normal”.

Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University’s Regius Medicine, told Good Morning Britain that he was “very comfortable” with the British position before changing social distancing advice from May 17th to allow friends and family to hug each other again.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be chairing a press conference tonight, where he will again announce that a week later, hugs between different families will be allowed.

Hospitality businesses such as pubs and restaurants will serve internal customers, and accommodation in other homes may also be allowed.

Sir John said, “It looks like it’s still going to be stable, but it’s going to be a bit faster.

I feel pretty comfortable where we are now.

He said growing data for vaccine programs in the UK, Israel and the US are showing a rather rapid decline in cases of illness, hospital stays and deaths after receiving the first vaccination.

There is some very interesting data showing that about 43% of people who got one vaccination where we used 51% were now, even when they got just one vaccination where the US was a few weeks ago. It was higher than 58% in Israel.

You can see a rather rapid decline in the case of illness, but so are hospitalizations and deaths. And I’ve experienced a really amazing decline in all of that.

Right now I think it’s a very powerful position to reduce the limit and get back to normal.

Sir John said Good Morning Britain was tactically important to vaccinate the world at a faster rate.

When asked if a new virus strain that causes Covid-19 could hamper progress in the UK, he said: Tactically, the most important thing we need to do is get others in the world to get the vaccine faster. Currently, global vaccination is very unfortunate. I think we really should try to make it happen so much more effectively.

Because in the end, this is why we really care, not because we haven’t vaccinated our population, but because if more strains came to land from abroad, it could naturally be a problem when people start their journey. All others should be vaccinated.

It adds to the humanitarian importance of keeping people from dying unnecessarily.

Dr Mike Tildesley of Warwick University said people should behave responsibly when restrictions are lifted.

A member of the Spi-M (Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling) group said more mixing, including hugs, was good for people’s mental health, but warned that the pandemic is not over yet.

He told BBC Breakfast: I think being able to hug our loved ones is very important to our mental health and well-being, but the important message for me is that the epidemic has not gone away when it comes in. .

It’s really great to be able to hug your loved ones because we’re still far from ordinary, but what we need to remember is that we have to be a little careful.

Again, if people are symptomatic or have particularly vulnerable relatives, you need to behave responsibly.

We’ve got a really, really high level of vaccination, but of course the vaccine is not 100% protective, so you need to be a bit careful.

But I think it’s a good step in the right direction. If we look at the numbers and look at the number of people infected, the number of people admitted to the hospital is really very low, back to where we were in August. It is almost the lowest time at any point in the epidemic.

So it’s a good step, but I think you need to be a little careful.

